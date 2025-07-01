AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

How to Check? First, visit the official AKTU website, aktu.ac.in. Click on the ‘AKTU One View Result 2025’ link on the home page. A new page will open where you will need to fill in your roll number and other necessary information.

After filling in the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check the result and keep a printout for future reference. AKTU conducts examinations for technical and management courses for lakhs of students every year. The One View Portal provides students with access to their results and academic information.