AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

The AKTU One View Result 2025 has been declared. Students can check their results by visiting the aktu.ac.in website and entering their roll number. A direct link and a step-by-step guide are available here.

Jul 01, 2025 / 01:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has declared the One View Result 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, aktu.ac.in.

This year’s results have been released on the One View portal, where students can easily view their results by simply entering their roll number.

How to Check?

First, visit the official AKTU website, aktu.ac.in.

Click on the ‘AKTU One View Result 2025’ link on the home page.

A new page will open where you will need to fill in your roll number and other necessary information.
After filling in the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully check the result and keep a printout for future reference.

AKTU conducts examinations for technical and management courses for lakhs of students every year. The One View Portal provides students with access to their results and academic information.
Click here to check the result using the direct link: AKTU One View Result 2025

For any other information related to the result, students can visit the university’s official website.

Note: Due to high website traffic, it may take some time for the page to load. Please be patient.

