Allahabad University Begins 2025 UG Admissions: Apply by July 15th

This year’s admission process will be based on the CUET UG 2025 scores. Only students who participated in this year’s CUET UG exam are eligible to apply. Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: How to Apply? The registration process will be completed in two stages.

Stage 1: Students should register on the university’s official website, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. During this stage, students will need to update their profiles. Stage 2: After the release of the CUET UG 2025 results, students can log in and select their preferred course.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Required Documents Students will need to have the following documents ready while filling out the form. CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Class 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates

Candidate’s photograph and signature (in JPEG/JPG format) Valid caste certificate for reserved categories (with the date of issue and certificate number) Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Application Fee General, OBC and EWS categories: ₹300

SC, ST, and PwD categories: ₹150 The fee must be paid online. Forms will not be accepted without fee payment. CUET UG 2025 Results Expected Soon According to media reports, the CUET UG 2025 results may be released this week on the NTA’s official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can view their results using their application number and date of birth.