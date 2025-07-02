scriptAllahabad University Begins 2025 UG Admissions: Apply by July 15th | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Allahabad University Begins 2025 UG Admissions: Apply by July 15th

Registrations for Allahabad University UG Admission 2025 have commenced. Interested students can apply online at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in until 15 July 2025. Read on for complete details.

LucknowJul 02, 2025 / 09:40 am

Patrika Desk

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025 (Image: AU Official)

Students preparing for undergraduate admissions at Allahabad University have reason to rejoice. The university has commenced the registration process for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26. The last date for applications is 15 July 2025.
This year’s admission process will be based on the CUET UG 2025 scores. Only students who participated in this year’s CUET UG exam are eligible to apply.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: How to Apply?

The registration process will be completed in two stages.
Stage 1: Students should register on the university’s official website, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. During this stage, students will need to update their profiles.

Stage 2: After the release of the CUET UG 2025 results, students can log in and select their preferred course.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Required Documents

Students will need to have the following documents ready while filling out the form.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card

Class 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates
Candidate’s photograph and signature (in JPEG/JPG format)

Valid caste certificate for reserved categories (with the date of issue and certificate number)

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS categories: ₹300
SC, ST, and PwD categories: ₹150

The fee must be paid online. Forms will not be accepted without fee payment.

CUET UG 2025 Results Expected Soon

According to media reports, the CUET UG 2025 results may be released this week on the NTA’s official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can view their results using their application number and date of birth.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Important Advice

Keep all documents scanned and ready before applying.

Enter accurate information carefully while filling out the profile.

Regularly check the university website for all admission-related information.

