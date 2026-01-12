Bihar Governor's Stern Warning: Universities Must Adopt 5 Villages Each for Higher Education Reforms

Bihar Higher Education (Image Source: Freepik)
In a move to reform Bihar's higher education sector, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has taken a firm stance. He has directed all Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of the state's universities to adopt at least five villages each within their jurisdiction. These villages will be developed academically under the 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan' so that they can be recognised as model villages in the future. Speaking at a meeting held at Lok Bhawan, the Governor stated that universities will raise awareness about education among the people in these adopted villages. Additionally, efforts will be made to make villagers self-reliant for environmental protection and the resolution of local problems. The Governor clarified that the role of universities should not be limited to their campuses but they must also participate in the development of society.
The meeting also discussed the delays in higher education. The Governor directed that the prescribed examination calendars for graduation and post-graduation be strictly followed. Any delay in exam schedules and results will not be tolerated. It was informed during the meeting that examinations and results in several universities in Bihar are running late by 6 to 20 months. The main universities facing these delays include:
During the review of the Higher Education Department, it was revealed that the Utilisation Certificate (UC) for ₹1371 crore is still pending with the universities. The Governor instructed all Vice-Chancellors to submit the accounts of the expenditure incurred to the government as soon as possible. Education Minister Sunil Kumar and senior officials of the department were also present at the meeting, where digital systems like 'Apar ID' and 'Samarth Module' were also reviewed.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending