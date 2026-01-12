Bihar Governor's Stern Warning: Universities Must Adopt 5 Villages Each for Higher Education Reforms

In a move to reform Bihar's higher education sector, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has taken a firm stance. He has directed all Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of the state's universities to adopt at least five villages each within their jurisdiction. These villages will be developed academically under the 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan' so that they can be recognised as model villages in the future. Speaking at a meeting held at Lok Bhawan, the Governor stated that universities will raise awareness about education among the people in these adopted villages. Additionally, efforts will be made to make villagers self-reliant for environmental protection and the resolution of local problems. The Governor clarified that the role of universities should not be limited to their campuses but they must also participate in the development of society.