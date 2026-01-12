12 January 2026,

Monday

Education News

Bihar Governor's Stern Warning: Universities Must Adopt 5 Villages Each for Higher Education Reforms

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has instructed universities to adopt five villages each. He has strictly warned them to follow the academic calendar and declare results on time for reforms in higher education.

2 min read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Bihar Higher Education

Bihar Higher Education (Image Source: Freepik)

In a move to reform Bihar's higher education sector, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has taken a firm stance. He has directed all Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of the state's universities to adopt at least five villages each within their jurisdiction. These villages will be developed academically under the 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan' so that they can be recognised as model villages in the future. Speaking at a meeting held at Lok Bhawan, the Governor stated that universities will raise awareness about education among the people in these adopted villages. Additionally, efforts will be made to make villagers self-reliant for environmental protection and the resolution of local problems. The Governor clarified that the role of universities should not be limited to their campuses but they must also participate in the development of society.

Academic Calendar Bihar University: Adherence to Academic Calendar

The meeting also discussed the delays in higher education. The Governor directed that the prescribed examination calendars for graduation and post-graduation be strictly followed. Any delay in exam schedules and results will not be tolerated. It was informed during the meeting that examinations and results in several universities in Bihar are running late by 6 to 20 months. The main universities facing these delays include:

  • Jay Prakash Narayan University, Chhapra and KSDS – Here, delays range from 14 to 20 months.
  • Mithila University, Aryabhatta Knowledge University, B.R.A. Bihar University, and Purnea University – Here, the academic session is lagging by 6 to 8 months.

Bihar University Village Adoption: Account for ₹1371 Crore Demanded

During the review of the Higher Education Department, it was revealed that the Utilisation Certificate (UC) for ₹1371 crore is still pending with the universities. The Governor instructed all Vice-Chancellors to submit the accounts of the expenditure incurred to the government as soon as possible. Education Minister Sunil Kumar and senior officials of the department were also present at the meeting, where digital systems like 'Apar ID' and 'Samarth Module' were also reviewed.

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 03:25 pm

News / Education News / Bihar Governor's Stern Warning: Universities Must Adopt 5 Villages Each for Higher Education Reforms

