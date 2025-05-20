scriptAllegations of Irregularities in Bihar Home Guard Recruitment; Protests Erupt in Buxar | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar Home Guard Recruitment; Protests Erupt in Buxar

Lakhs of students applied for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. The department has also provided a helpline number to address any queries or difficulties.

May 20, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Bharti

Bihar Home Guard Bharti

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The recruitment process for over 15,000 Home Guard positions in Bihar is underway. Following the submission of application forms, physical tests are being conducted in different districts. Admit cards are being released in phases for each district, and physical tests are being conducted according to the scheduled test schedule. Admit cards have been issued for 24 districts so far. Reports of irregularities during the tests are also emerging from several districts, causing resentment among many candidates.

Protest in Buxar

Physical tests are scheduled in Buxar district from 15 May to 16 June. Candidates are arriving at designated centres. However, allegations of irregularities have been levelled against the recruitment process in the district. Several youth excluded from the recruitment have accused the irregularities. The youth claim that there are discrepancies in the selection process. According to the candidates, some candidates were disqualified on the grounds of being just one or two seconds short of completing the race, despite finishing the run on the ground. This led to protests by the youth.

Complaint filed in Kishanganj

A similar case has emerged from the Kishanganj district. A female candidate has alleged that her height measurement was inaccurate. Poonam Kumari, the candidate, stated that she completed all stages of the test, including the 1600-meter race. However, her height was recorded as 149.50 cm during the height measurement, while Poonam claims her actual height is 152 cm. She was subsequently declared ineligible. Following this, she filed a complaint with the District Magistrate.

How to file a complaint in Bihar Home Guard vacancy: Where to lodge a complaint?

Lakhs of students applied for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. Admit cards are being issued to all eligible candidates. The department has provided a helpline number to address any difficulties. The helpline number is also available on the official website of Bihar Home Guard. Helpline numbers: 8797149639 / 8969138376. Complaints can be lodged by calling these numbers. However, different methods are suggested for complaints regarding tests or irregularities.

Bihar Home Guard: Written complaints can be submitted on e-Kamaan

An official portal has been created to lodge complaints about irregularities. Complaints can be filed in detail by visiting the e-Kamaan portal (http://ekamaan.bihar.gov.in/). Users need to provide their details on the portal to register a complaint. A missed call can be made to 01122901702 for duty registration on e-Kamaan. Complaints can also be lodged with the relevant district authorities. Information can also be obtained by visiting the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

