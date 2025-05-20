Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar Home Guard Recruitment; Protests Erupt in Buxar

Protest in Buxar Physical tests are scheduled in Buxar district from 15 May to 16 June. Candidates are arriving at designated centres. However, allegations of irregularities have been levelled against the recruitment process in the district. Several youth excluded from the recruitment have accused the irregularities. The youth claim that there are discrepancies in the selection process. According to the candidates, some candidates were disqualified on the grounds of being just one or two seconds short of completing the race, despite finishing the run on the ground. This led to protests by the youth.

Complaint filed in Kishanganj A similar case has emerged from the Kishanganj district. A female candidate has alleged that her height measurement was inaccurate. Poonam Kumari, the candidate, stated that she completed all stages of the test, including the 1600-meter race. However, her height was recorded as 149.50 cm during the height measurement, while Poonam claims her actual height is 152 cm. She was subsequently declared ineligible. Following this, she filed a complaint with the District Magistrate.

How to file a complaint in Bihar Home Guard vacancy: Where to lodge a complaint? Lakhs of students applied for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. Admit cards are being issued to all eligible candidates. The department has provided a helpline number to address any difficulties. The helpline number is also available on the official website of Bihar Home Guard. Helpline numbers: 8797149639 / 8969138376. Complaints can be lodged by calling these numbers. However, different methods are suggested for complaints regarding tests or irregularities.