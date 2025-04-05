scriptAssistant Professor Vacancy: Medical College Hiring Without Written Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Assistant Professor Vacancy: Medical College Hiring Without Written Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to 1711 Assistant Professor posts.

PatnaApr 05, 2025 / 03:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Assistant Professor Vacancy: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to 1711 Assistant Professor posts. These recruitments will be made in medical colleges and hospitals operating under the state’s health department. Vacancies have been announced in a total of 25 departments, with the highest number of positions in the Anaesthesiology department.

Assistant Professor Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess an MD, MS, DNB, or MDS degree in the relevant subject. In addition, a minimum of three years of experience as a Senior Resident or Tutor in a medical college after obtaining the MD/MS degree is mandatory. Bihar Health Service officers possessing a PG degree in the relevant subject and three years of teaching experience are also eligible to apply.

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy: Other Important Details

Age Limit
Maximum age limit for all categories: 48 years
Pay Scale
₹15,600 – ₹39,100
Grade Pay: ₹6,600
Application Dates
Start Date: 8 April 2025
Last Date: 7 May 2025
Official Website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

S.No.DepartmentNumber of Vacancies
1Anatomy69
2Anaesthesiology125
3Biochemistry60
4Dental23
5Ophthalmology64
6ENT65
7Forensic Medicine (FMT)59
8Microbiology60
9Medicine120
10Orthopaedics76
11Obstetrics & Gynaecology120
12Psychiatry63
13Physiology62
14Pharmacology59
15Community Medicine (PSM)56
16Pathology84
17Paediatrics106
18PMR43
19Radiology73
20Dermatology & Venereology67
21TB & Chest68
22Geriatrics36
23Radiotherapy76
24Sports Medicine3
25Emergency Medicine74

BPSC: Selection Process

There will be no written examination for this recruitment. Selection will be based entirely on merit. This includes marks obtained in MD/MS/MDS, marks in PhD/DNB (super-speciality), work experience in government service (maximum 10 marks), and interview (maximum 6 marks).

