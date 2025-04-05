Assistant Professor Vacancy: Medical College Hiring Without Written Exam

Assistant Professor Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess an MD, MS, DNB, or MDS degree in the relevant subject. In addition, a minimum of three years of experience as a Senior Resident or Tutor in a medical college after obtaining the MD/MS degree is mandatory. Bihar Health Service officers possessing a PG degree in the relevant subject and three years of teaching experience are also eligible to apply.

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy: Other Important Details Age Limit

Maximum age limit for all categories: 48 years

Pay Scale

₹15,600 – ₹39,100

Grade Pay: ₹6,600

Application Dates

Start Date: 8 April 2025

Last Date: 7 May 2025

Official Website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in S.No. Department Number of Vacancies 1 Anatomy 69 2 Anaesthesiology 125 3 Biochemistry 60 4 Dental 23 5 Ophthalmology 64 6 ENT 65 7 Forensic Medicine (FMT) 59 8 Microbiology 60 9 Medicine 120 10 Orthopaedics 76 11 Obstetrics & Gynaecology 120 12 Psychiatry 63 13 Physiology 62 14 Pharmacology 59 15 Community Medicine (PSM) 56 16 Pathology 84 17 Paediatrics 106 18 PMR 43 19 Radiology 73 20 Dermatology & Venereology 67 21 TB & Chest 68 22 Geriatrics 36 23 Radiotherapy 76 24 Sports Medicine 3 25 Emergency Medicine 74 BPSC: Selection Process There will be no written examination for this recruitment. Selection will be based entirely on merit. This includes marks obtained in MD/MS/MDS, marks in PhD/DNB (super-speciality), work experience in government service (maximum 10 marks), and interview (maximum 6 marks).