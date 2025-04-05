Assistant Professor Vacancy: Medical College Hiring Without Written Exam

Assistant Professor Vacancy: Eligibility CriteriaTo apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess an MD, MS, DNB, or MDS degree in the relevant subject. In addition, a minimum of three years of experience as a Senior Resident or Tutor in a medical college after obtaining the MD/MS degree is mandatory. Bihar Health Service officers possessing a PG degree in the relevant subject and three years of teaching experience are also eligible to apply.
BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy: Other Important DetailsAge Limit
Maximum age limit for all categories: 48 years
Pay Scale
₹15,600 – ₹39,100
Grade Pay: ₹6,600
Application Dates
Start Date: 8 April 2025
Last Date: 7 May 2025
Official Website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
|S.No.
|Department
|Number of Vacancies
|1
|Anatomy
|69
|2
|Anaesthesiology
|125
|3
|Biochemistry
|60
|4
|Dental
|23
|5
|Ophthalmology
|64
|6
|ENT
|65
|7
|Forensic Medicine (FMT)
|59
|8
|Microbiology
|60
|9
|Medicine
|120
|10
|Orthopaedics
|76
|11
|Obstetrics & Gynaecology
|120
|12
|Psychiatry
|63
|13
|Physiology
|62
|14
|Pharmacology
|59
|15
|Community Medicine (PSM)
|56
|16
|Pathology
|84
|17
|Paediatrics
|106
|18
|PMR
|43
|19
|Radiology
|73
|20
|Dermatology & Venereology
|67
|21
|TB & Chest
|68
|22
|Geriatrics
|36
|23
|Radiotherapy
|76
|24
|Sports Medicine
|3
|25
|Emergency Medicine
|74