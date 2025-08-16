AWES Recruitment 2025: Last Date Today for PRT, PGT, TGT Posts; Apply Now

AWES Recruitment 2025: The last date to apply for PRT, PGT, and TGT positions in Army Schools is today. The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) had invited applications for the recruitment of teachers for PGT, TGT, and PRT positions in Army Public Schools across the country. The last date to submit online applications for these positions is today, 16 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website awesindia.com. Candidates who wish to apply should do so as soon as possible. The exact number of vacancies for this recruitment is not yet clear.
Candidates will get a chance to correct errors in their applications from 22 to 24 August 2025. Admit cards for candidates appearing in the examination will be released on 8 September 2025. The written examination will be held on 20 and 21 September 2025, and the examination results will be declared after 8 October 2025.
For PGT and TGT positions, a two-year integrated M.A./M.Sc course recognised by NCERT in the relevant subject or a post-graduation in the subject along with B.Ed/M.Ed is mandatory. For Computer Science positions, candidates must have a B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science/IT), M.Sc (Computer Science), MCA, or an equivalent degree.
Age Limit
Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate is fixed at 40 years and the maximum age is 55 years. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government rules.