AWES Recruitment 2025: Last Date Today for PRT, PGT, TGT Posts; Apply Now

AWES Recruitment 2025: The last date to apply for PRT, PGT, and TGT positions in Army Schools is today. The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) had invited applications for the recruitment of teachers for PGT, TGT, and PRT positions in Army Public Schools across the country. The last date to submit online applications for these positions is today, 16 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website awesindia.com. Candidates who wish to apply should do so as soon as possible. The exact number of vacancies for this recruitment is not yet clear.