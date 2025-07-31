31 July 2025,

Bank of Baroda Announces 330 Vacancies for Deputy Managers, Assistant Managers, and More

This recruitment drive aims to select candidates for positions such as Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and others. A total of 330 candidates will be selected. The eligibility criteria vary depending on the specific position.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work in a bank. Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced recruitments for various positions. A total of 330 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in, to apply. The application process began on 30 July 2025, and the last date to apply is 19 August 2025. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Recruitment for these positions

This recruitment drive will select candidates for positions such as Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, etc. A total of 330 candidates will be selected. The eligibility criteria vary depending on the specific position. For more information on this recruitment, please refer to the notification.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline. However, some positions require a BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Security/Cyber Security/Electronics/Electronics and Communication/Software Engineering). Candidates with an MCA/PGDCA or a degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Security/Cyber Security are also eligible to apply.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in.
  • Click on the Careers tab on the website's homepage.
  • Then, click on the Current Openings tab.
  • Next, click on the recruitment-related link.
  • Click on 'Click here for New Registration', fill in your details, complete the form, upload the necessary documents, and finally, submit the application fee.
  • Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Age Limit and Application Fee

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must be between 24 and 45 years of age. The minimum and maximum age limits vary depending on the position. Necessary relaxations in the age limit are also provided.

Application Fee:
General, OBC and EWS Category: ₹850
SC, ST, PWD and Women: ₹175

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 02:42 pm

English News / Education News / Bank of Baroda Announces 330 Vacancies for Deputy Managers, Assistant Managers, and More
