Bank of Baroda Announces 330 Vacancies for Deputy Managers, Assistant Managers, and More

A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work in a bank. Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced recruitments for various positions. A total of 330 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in, to apply. The application process began on 30 July 2025, and the last date to apply is 19 August 2025. Applications will not be accepted after this date.
This recruitment drive will select candidates for positions such as Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, etc. A total of 330 candidates will be selected. The eligibility criteria vary depending on the specific position. For more information on this recruitment, please refer to the notification.
Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline. However, some positions require a BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Security/Cyber Security/Electronics/Electronics and Communication/Software Engineering). Candidates with an MCA/PGDCA or a degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Security/Cyber Security are also eligible to apply.
To apply for this recruitment, candidates must be between 24 and 45 years of age. The minimum and maximum age limits vary depending on the position. Necessary relaxations in the age limit are also provided.
Application Fee:
General, OBC and EWS Category: ₹850
SC, ST, PWD and Women: ₹175