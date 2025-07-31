Bank of Baroda Announces 330 Vacancies for Deputy Managers, Assistant Managers, and More

A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to work in a bank. Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced recruitments for various positions. A total of 330 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in, to apply. The application process began on 30 July 2025, and the last date to apply is 19 August 2025. Applications will not be accepted after this date.