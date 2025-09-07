BEML Recruitment 2025: 243 Vacancies for Security Guards, Pharmacists, Staff Nurses & More

BEML Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to pursue government jobs. Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has announced recruitment for several different positions. A notification has also been issued in this regard. Through this recruitment, positions such as Security Guard, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Fire Service Personnel, Management Trainee, and Executive will be filled. The application process commenced on 1 September 2025. The last date for application is 12 September 2025. Applications can be submitted by visiting the official website bemlindia.in.
A total of 243 positions will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 27 Executives, 100 Management Trainees, 44 Security Guards, 12 Fire Service Personnel, 10 Staff Nurses, 4 Pharmacists, and 46 Non-Executives.
Educational qualifications have been set differently for different positions. Applicants should possess one of the following degrees:
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 29 years
Maximum Age: 51 years
Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.
The fee for applying for this recruitment is ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹200 for SC/ST/PwD. No fee will be charged for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Candidate selection will be based on three stages: a written examination, an interview, and document verification. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹16,900 to ₹2,80,000 depending on the position.