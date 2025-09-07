BEML Recruitment 2025: 243 Vacancies for Security Guards, Pharmacists, Staff Nurses & More

BEML Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to pursue government jobs. Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has announced recruitment for several different positions. A notification has also been issued in this regard. Through this recruitment, positions such as Security Guard, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Fire Service Personnel, Management Trainee, and Executive will be filled. The application process commenced on 1 September 2025. The last date for application is 12 September 2025. Applications can be submitted by visiting the official website bemlindia.in.