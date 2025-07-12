12 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

BHEL Announces 2025 Artisan Recruitment for 10th Pass Candidates

Selection for this recruitment will be based on a three-stage process. This includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), document verification, and a medical test.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2025
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2025(Image-Freepik)

BHEL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for 10th pass youth to get a job. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for Artisan (Grade-IV) positions. This recruitment will fill technical positions such as Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. The application process will begin on 16 July 2025, and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official portal careers.bhel.in.

Key Information

BHEL will soon release a detailed notification PDF regarding the recruitment on its official website. Below are some key points related to this recruitment.



































DetailsInformation
Recruiting OrganisationBharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Post NameArtisan (Fitter, Welder, Turner, etc.)
Recruitment GradeGrade-IV
Application Start Date16 July 2025
Application ModeOnline
Official Websitebhel.in / careers.bhel.in

How to Apply Online

To apply, visit BHEL's official website bhel.in.
Go to the 'Career' section on the website's homepage and select the 'Artisan Post' link.
Fill in the necessary information to create a new registration and click on 'Preview & Create Account'.
After completing the registration, log in and fill out the application form.
Upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
Pay the application fee and review the form before submitting.
Download and print a copy of the application for future reference.

Essential Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed class 10th from a recognised board.
Trade Qualification: ITI (NTC) and NAC certificates in the relevant trade are mandatory.
Minimum Marks: 60% marks are mandatory for General and OBC categories and 55% for SC/ST categories.
Age Limit: The maximum age for General/EWS category candidates should be 27 years.

Candidate Selection Process

The selection of candidates for this recruitment will be based on three stages. This includes a Computer Based Written Test (CBT), Document Verification, and a Medical Test. The application fee is ₹1072 for UR/EWS/OBC category candidates and ₹472 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 03:12 pm

English News / Education News / BHEL Announces 2025 Artisan Recruitment for 10th Pass Candidates
