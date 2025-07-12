BHEL Announces 2025 Artisan Recruitment for 10th Pass Candidates

To apply, visit BHEL's official website bhel.in.

Go to the 'Career' section on the website's homepage and select the 'Artisan Post' link.

Fill in the necessary information to create a new registration and click on 'Preview & Create Account'.

After completing the registration, log in and fill out the application form.

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and review the form before submitting.

Download and print a copy of the application for future reference.