BHU UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins

This year, BHU's UG courses will offer admissions across 415 courses and 1553 subject groups. To streamline and enhance the transparency of the admission process, the university has implemented the CAP UG 2025 (Combined Allotment Programme). According to the admission coordinator, Prof. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Bachelor of Arts (BA) alone offers over 282 subject groups, while admissions are also available for courses like BSc, BCom, BFA, BPA, and Agriculture. Including the main campus, the South Campus, the Women's College, and affiliated colleges, the total number of courses offered amounts to 1553.