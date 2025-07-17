BHU UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins

BHU UG Admission 2025: The admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun. Admission to BA, BCom, BSc, and other UG courses will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) scores. Interested candidates can apply online through BHU's official website, bhu.ac.in or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, until 11:59 PM on 31 July 2025. The application process will close after the deadline.
All candidates who have successfully appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam are eligible to apply for admission to BHU. Over 1.3 million candidates will have the opportunity to participate in this process. The application window will remain open for 15 days, during which students from across the country can apply. The application fee is ₹500 for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates and ₹250 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.
This year, BHU's UG courses will offer admissions across 415 courses and 1553 subject groups. To streamline and enhance the transparency of the admission process, the university has implemented the CAP UG 2025 (Combined Allotment Programme). According to the admission coordinator, Prof. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Bachelor of Arts (BA) alone offers over 282 subject groups, while admissions are also available for courses like BSc, BCom, BFA, BPA, and Agriculture. Including the main campus, the South Campus, the Women's College, and affiliated colleges, the total number of courses offered amounts to 1553.
The first phase of seat allocation for postgraduate (PG) courses is complete. Over 5000 candidates have locked their seats in this phase. Approximately 2500 PG seats remain, for which the second phase will commence on 18 July.