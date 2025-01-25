scriptBig relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

10th and 12th board exams: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to introduce a policy allowing students who fail in all subjects to reappear for the 10th and 12th board exams within four months.

BhopalJan 25, 2025 / 04:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Board Exams

10th and 12th board exams: Big relief for students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh. Students failing in one or more subjects will get another opportunity after four months. The secondary education board has decided to abolish the supplementary examination. Furthermore, students who wish to improve their results after passing will also be able to take the exam. However, the condition is that students will have to retake all subject papers.
According to the School Education Department, this new rule is being implemented to prevent students from wasting a year and to protect their mental health. This new system may be implemented from this academic year itself. This means that students appearing in the upcoming 10th and 12th board examinations will be able to benefit from this new system. The proposal for this system has also been approved by the executive committee of the MP board.

Complete Information Regarding the New System

Under the new policy, students retaking the exam will be required to give written consent that the marks from the second attempt will be considered final. Therefore, even if a student scores lower marks in the second attempt, only the marks obtained after retaking the exam will be valid. However, if a student fails even in the second attempt, they will be given another chance to pass through the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Examination.

News / Education News / Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

