Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

According to the School Education Department, this new rule is being implemented to prevent students from wasting a year and to protect their mental health. This new system may be implemented from this academic year itself. This means that students appearing in the upcoming 10th and 12th board examinations will be able to benefit from this new system. The proposal for this system has also been approved by the executive committee of the MP board.

Complete Information Regarding the New System Under the new policy, students retaking the exam will be required to give written consent that the marks from the second attempt will be considered final. Therefore, even if a student scores lower marks in the second attempt, only the marks obtained after retaking the exam will be valid. However, if a student fails even in the second attempt, they will be given another chance to pass through the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Examination.