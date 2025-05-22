Bihar Announces Mineral Development Officer Vacancies

Recruitment for these many posts A total of 15 posts of Mineral Development Officer are to be filled. Seats have also been reserved. There are eight posts for the unreserved category, two for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), one for the Scheduled Caste (SC), two for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), and two for the Backward Class (BC).

Eligibility Criteria Applicants for these posts must possess one of the following degrees from a recognised university or institution:

-Second class M.Sc. in Geology or Applied Geology

-M.Tech in Geology

-UG Degree in Mining Engineering

-For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.