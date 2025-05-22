scriptBihar Announces Mineral Development Officer Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Announces Mineral Development Officer Vacancies

May 22, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

Mineral Development Officer Recruitment 2025: A golden opportunity for employment has arisen, especially for young people with B.Tech degrees. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Mineral Development Officers. According to the official notification issued by the commission, a total of 15 posts will be filled. The application process will begin on 23 May 2025, while the last date for submitting applications is fixed as 16 June 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Recruitment for these many posts

A total of 15 posts of Mineral Development Officer are to be filled. Seats have also been reserved. There are eight posts for the unreserved category, two for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), one for the Scheduled Caste (SC), two for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), and two for the Backward Class (BC).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for these posts must possess one of the following degrees from a recognised university or institution:
-Second class M.Sc. in Geology or Applied Geology
-M.Tech in Geology
-UG Degree in Mining Engineering
-For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

BPSC: Age Limit and Pay Scale

The minimum age for this recruitment has been set at 21 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. The upper age limit has been set differently according to the category. For unreserved males, it is 37 years, for unreserved females, backward classes and extremely backward classes (all genders), it is 40 years, and for SC/ST (males and females), it is 42 years. Selected candidates for this post will be given a salary corresponding to Level 9.

