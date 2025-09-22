Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bihar Announces Over 26,000 Teacher Vacancies (TRE 4)

Education Minister Sunil Kumar has announced more than 26,000 teaching vacancies. Details are inside.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Bihar Teacher Vacancy TRE 4
Bihar Teacher Vacancy TRE 4 (Image: Gemini)

Bihar Teacher Vacancy TRE 4: Big news for candidates preparing for the teacher examination in Bihar. Education Minister Sunil Kumar, in a press conference held on Monday at the Education Department's auditorium, made important announcements regarding the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) and STET 2025. He stated that the vacancies for TRE-4 will be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) within the next 5 days, so that the recruitment process can begin soon.

Important Information on TRE-4 and STET 2025

The Education Minister informed that the last date for applications for STET 2025 has been set as 27 September 2025. The examination will be conducted from 12 October to 31 October 2025, and the results will be released on 16 November 2025. Over 26,000 teachers will be recruited in Bihar through TRE-4, improving the state's education infrastructure and adding new teachers.

Update on Transfers

The Education Minister also provided information about the transfer of teachers. He stated that by 13 September, a total of 41,689 teachers had applied for transfers. Of these, 24,600 teachers have been transferred to one of their three chosen districts. Approximately 17,000 teachers did not receive a transfer to any of their chosen districts.

These 17,000 teachers will be given another opportunity. They can choose three new districts on the e-Shiksha Kosh portal from 23 September to 28 September 2025. The Education Minister clarified that the government is trying to ensure that the recruitment and transfer process is completed with transparency so that teachers do not face inconvenience and students' studies are not affected.

The Education Minister said that the government's aim is not only to streamline the recruitment of teachers but also to ensure that all students in Bihar receive quality education. The TRE-4 and STET 2025 processes will be transparent and timely, ensuring improvement in the education sector and better administrative arrangements in the state.

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 04:59 pm

