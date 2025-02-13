Bihar BEd Applications to Open Soon: Over 35,000 Seats Available

Eligibility Criteria Over 35,000 seats are available for the BEd course in universities across Bihar. However, to apply for the Bihar BEd exam, candidates must possess a graduation degree with 50% marks from a recognised university.

Application Fee – General Category- ₹1000 – EWS- ₹750 – OBC- ₹750 – SC/ST- ₹500 Bihar BEd Exam Pattern (Bihar BEd CET 2025 Exam Pattern) The exam will consist of 120 MCQs and will be of 2 hours duration. The exam will be of 120 marks, with one mark for each question. Candidates should bring only blue and black ballpoint pens for the exam.

Subject-wise question pattern: – General English Comprehension (for BEd programme) – 15 questions, 15 marks

– General Sanskrit Comprehension (for Shiksha Shastri programme) – 15 questions, 15 marks

– General Hindi – 15 questions, 15 marks

– Logical and Analytical Reasoning – 25 questions, 25 marks

– General Awareness – 40 questions, 40 marks

– Teaching Learning Environment in School – 25 questions, 25 marks

How to Apply – First, visit the official website. – Then click on the registration link provided on the home page. – Enter the required information and complete the registration process. – Then fill out the form and submit all documents.

– Pay the application fee. – Finally, download a copy of the confirmation page.