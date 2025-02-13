Bihar BEd Applications to Open Soon: Over 35,000 Seats Available

Eligibility CriteriaOver 35,000 seats are available for the BEd course in universities across Bihar. However, to apply for the Bihar BEd exam, candidates must possess a graduation degree with 50% marks from a recognised university.
Application Fee– General Category- ₹1000 – EWS- ₹750 – OBC- ₹750 – SC/ST- ₹500
Bihar BEd Exam Pattern (Bihar BEd CET 2025 Exam Pattern)The exam will consist of 120 MCQs and will be of 2 hours duration. The exam will be of 120 marks, with one mark for each question. Candidates should bring only blue and black ballpoint pens for the exam.
– General Sanskrit Comprehension (for Shiksha Shastri programme) – 15 questions, 15 marks
– General Hindi – 15 questions, 15 marks
– Logical and Analytical Reasoning – 25 questions, 25 marks
– General Awareness – 40 questions, 40 marks
– Teaching Learning Environment in School – 25 questions, 25 marks