Education News

Bihar BEd Applications to Open Soon: Over 35,000 Seats Available

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) will soon release a notice regarding the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025. For more information read this article.

PatnaFeb 13, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025
Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) will soon release the official notification for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025. Interested candidates can check this information on the official website. Note that applications will only be accepted online.

Eligibility Criteria

Over 35,000 seats are available for the BEd course in universities across Bihar. However, to apply for the Bihar BEd exam, candidates must possess a graduation degree with 50% marks from a recognised university.

Application Fee

General Category- ₹1000

EWS- ₹750

OBC- ₹750

SC/ST- ₹500

Bihar BEd Exam Pattern (Bihar BEd CET 2025 Exam Pattern)

The exam will consist of 120 MCQs and will be of 2 hours duration. The exam will be of 120 marks, with one mark for each question. Candidates should bring only blue and black ballpoint pens for the exam.
Subject-wise question pattern:

General English Comprehension (for BEd programme) – 15 questions, 15 marks
General Sanskrit Comprehension (for Shiksha Shastri programme) – 15 questions, 15 marks
General Hindi – 15 questions, 15 marks
Logical and Analytical Reasoning – 25 questions, 25 marks
General Awareness – 40 questions, 40 marks
Teaching Learning Environment in School – 25 questions, 25 marks

How to Apply

First, visit the official website.

Then click on the registration link provided on the home page.

Enter the required information and complete the registration process.

Then fill out the form and submit all documents.
Pay the application fee.

Finally, download a copy of the confirmation page.

