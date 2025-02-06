Bihar board exam 2025: Matric centres changed in 10 districts – is yours on the list?

Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: Exam to commence on this date The Bihar Board Matriculation examination will commence on 17 February 2025 and conclude on 25 February 2025. The examination will begin on 17 February with the mother tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Maithili) paper and conclude on 25 February with the vocational optional subjects papers.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Examination centres changed in these districts According to the notice issued by the board, the 10 districts where centres have been changed include Munger, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Sheikhpura, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Vaishali, Buxar, Siwan and Gaya. The District Education Officers (DEOs) of the respective districts have been informed of these changes. Examinees can contact their schools for information regarding their new examination centres and admit cards. Students will need to re-download their admit cards and get them stamped and signed by their school. Instructions have also been issued to schools in this regard.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: How to download admit cards To access the admit card, first visit the official BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. On the website’s homepage, click on the Bihar Board 10th Revised Admit Card 2025 link.

Schools can download their students’ admit cards through this link. Students can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.