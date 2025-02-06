scriptBihar board exam 2025: Matric centres changed in 10 districts – is yours on the list? | Bihar board exam 2025: Matric centers changed in 10 districts – is yours on the list? | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar board exam 2025: Matric centres changed in 10 districts – is yours on the list?

Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar Board Matric examination will commence on 17 February 2025 and conclude on 25 February 2025. The examination will begin on 17 February with the Mother Tongue (Hindi, Bangla, Urdu and Maithili) paper.

Feb 06, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board Exam 2025

Board Exam 2025: Important news regarding the Bihar Board examination has emerged. The Bihar Board has changed the examination centres for the 2025 matriculation examination in 10 districts. A total of 11 examination centres have been altered, requiring students scheduled to take the exam at these centres to now appear at new locations. Affected students have been issued new admit cards, downloadable from the Bihar School Examination Board website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students must also obtain their principal’s signature and school seal on their admit cards.

Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: Exam to commence on this date

The Bihar Board Matriculation examination will commence on 17 February 2025 and conclude on 25 February 2025. The examination will begin on 17 February with the mother tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Maithili) paper and conclude on 25 February with the vocational optional subjects papers.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Examination centres changed in these districts

According to the notice issued by the board, the 10 districts where centres have been changed include Munger, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Sheikhpura, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Vaishali, Buxar, Siwan and Gaya. The District Education Officers (DEOs) of the respective districts have been informed of these changes. Examinees can contact their schools for information regarding their new examination centres and admit cards. Students will need to re-download their admit cards and get them stamped and signed by their school. Instructions have also been issued to schools in this regard.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: How to download admit cards

To access the admit card, first visit the official BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the website’s homepage, click on the Bihar Board 10th Revised Admit Card 2025 link.
Schools can download their students’ admit cards through this link.

Students can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

