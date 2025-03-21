Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release

Which Result Will Come First, Intermediate or Matric? Like in previous years, the Bihar Board (BSEB) will release the Intermediate result before the Matric result this year. The Intermediate result is expected to be released by the end of March. The Matric result will be released in April. An update is that the Bihar Board has called for the answer sheets of potential toppers of the Intermediate examination. These include answer sheets of Biology, Political Science, Chemistry, Home Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, and Geography.

Bihar Board 12th Result Link After the board releases the results, you can check them using the websites listed below: – results.biharboardonline.com – secondary.biharboardonline.com – biharboardonline.com – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet – Candidate’s Name

– Father’s Name – Mother’s Name – Personal Details – School Name and Address – Roll Number – Marks in each subject – Total Marks Obtained – Division (Pass/Fail)

– Other Information When Will the Copy Checking Be Completed? The Bihar Board has largely completed the answer sheet checking process. The board is now finalising the results. The answer sheets of the toppers will be re-checked. After this, interviews with the toppers will be conducted. The result will be decided based on their performance in the interview.

The Bihar Board examinations were held from 1 to 15 February. 1,292,313 students participated in this examination. This included 641,847 girls and 650,466 boys. The examinees are now eagerly awaiting their results.