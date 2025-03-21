scriptBihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar Board (BSEB) may release the intermediate (12th) results before the matriculation (10th) results this year, as it has done in previous years. Check here for the latest updates.

PatnaMar 21, 2025 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025
Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Students of the Bihar Board are eagerly awaiting their results. The class 10th examinations were held from 17 February to 25 February. The class 12th examinations were held from 1 to 15 February. Now, it’s time for the results. Let’s find out which class result, 10th or 12th, will be released first.

Which Result Will Come First, Intermediate or Matric?

Like in previous years, the Bihar Board (BSEB) will release the Intermediate result before the Matric result this year. The Intermediate result is expected to be released by the end of March. The Matric result will be released in April. An update is that the Bihar Board has called for the answer sheets of potential toppers of the Intermediate examination. These include answer sheets of Biology, Political Science, Chemistry, Home Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, and Geography.

Bihar Board 12th Result Link

After the board releases the results, you can check them using the websites listed below:

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet

Candidate’s Name
Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Personal Details

School Name and Address

Roll Number

Marks in each subject

Total Marks Obtained

Division (Pass/Fail)
Other Information

When Will the Copy Checking Be Completed?

The Bihar Board has largely completed the answer sheet checking process. The board is now finalising the results. The answer sheets of the toppers will be re-checked. After this, interviews with the toppers will be conducted. The result will be decided based on their performance in the interview.
The Bihar Board examinations were held from 1 to 15 February. 1,292,313 students participated in this examination. This included 641,847 girls and 650,466 boys. The examinees are now eagerly awaiting their results.

Education News

