Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Bihar Board Launches Free Coaching Scheme for JEE and NEET Preparation in 9 Districts

The Bihar Board has launched a free coaching scheme for JEE and NEET preparation. Free two-year preparation and scholarships will be provided in 9 districts, including Patna and Muzaffarpur... Read the news for complete details.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

RRB Group D Exam 2025

Free JEE NEET Coaching in Bihar (Image: Patrika)

Free JEE NEET Coaching in Bihar: Good news has emerged for students in Bihar. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has launched a two-year free coaching scheme for students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

This coaching will run from 2026 to 2028, providing students with all facilities from education to guidance. The board stated that its aim is to provide talented students with preparation comparable to that offered by large institutions, and that it will be entirely free of charge. Let's find out where this facility has started, who can apply, and other details.

Free Coaching to be Available in These Districts

The board has decided to launch this scheme in 9 divisional districts across Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Munger.

Special coaching classes will be conducted in government schools in all these districts, where students will be taught in classrooms equipped with modern facilities.

How Will the Education Be Conducted, What Facilities Will Be Provided?

The objective of this scheme is to provide better guidance to talented students in Bihar. The board stated that there will be no compromise on the quality of education. Therefore, only teachers who have previously served in large and reputed coaching institutions will teach in the coaching centres.

Classrooms will be air-conditioned and equipped with modern facilities like digital boards. Students will also be provided with study material, regular doubt-clearing sessions, and tests.

Separate preparation will be provided for both JEE and NEET. Each batch will include 50 boys and 50 girls. The allocation of students to coaching centres will be based on merit.

Selected students will not only receive free education but also a monthly scholarship of ₹1,000. This amount will be provided for the entire two years.

Who Can Apply?

Students who are set to appear for their 10th-grade examinations in 2026 can apply for this scheme. Students from BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognised board are eligible.

The only condition is that after completing their 10th grade, they must enrol in a +2 school affiliated with the Bihar Board. This means the scheme is not exclusively for Bihar Board students; any eligible student can apply.

Application Deadline

Regarding applications, students can apply online until November 30, 2025, at coaching.biharboardonline.com. By filling out the form here, students can become a part of the scheme. Selection will be based on merit, after which students will be assigned to the designated coaching centres in their respective districts.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 01:55 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar Board Launches Free Coaching Scheme for JEE and NEET Preparation in 9 Districts

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: Railways Release Exam Date, Know About Admit Card Detail

UP Board Exam Date 2026
Education News

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 11 Lakh Applications Received, CBSE Clarifies Reasons for Form Submission Issues

Rajasthan education department
Education News

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: 300 Administrative Officer Vacancies

BSSC Vacancy 2025
Education News

Want to learn branding alongside your job? IIT Delhi offers a 6-month online opportunity, here’s how to get admission

Students from class 8 to 12 will learn about the education of Chartered Accountants.
Education News

Online Registration Begins for UP DElEd Admission 2025, Forms Can Be Submitted Until December 15

UP DElEd Admission 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.