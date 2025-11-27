Bihar Board Launches Free Coaching Scheme for JEE and NEET Preparation in 9 Districts

Free JEE NEET Coaching in Bihar (Image: Patrika)
Free JEE NEET Coaching in Bihar: Good news has emerged for students in Bihar. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has launched a two-year free coaching scheme for students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations.
This coaching will run from 2026 to 2028, providing students with all facilities from education to guidance. The board stated that its aim is to provide talented students with preparation comparable to that offered by large institutions, and that it will be entirely free of charge. Let's find out where this facility has started, who can apply, and other details.
The board has decided to launch this scheme in 9 divisional districts across Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Munger.
Special coaching classes will be conducted in government schools in all these districts, where students will be taught in classrooms equipped with modern facilities.
The objective of this scheme is to provide better guidance to talented students in Bihar. The board stated that there will be no compromise on the quality of education. Therefore, only teachers who have previously served in large and reputed coaching institutions will teach in the coaching centres.
Classrooms will be air-conditioned and equipped with modern facilities like digital boards. Students will also be provided with study material, regular doubt-clearing sessions, and tests.
Separate preparation will be provided for both JEE and NEET. Each batch will include 50 boys and 50 girls. The allocation of students to coaching centres will be based on merit.
Selected students will not only receive free education but also a monthly scholarship of ₹1,000. This amount will be provided for the entire two years.
Students who are set to appear for their 10th-grade examinations in 2026 can apply for this scheme. Students from BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognised board are eligible.
The only condition is that after completing their 10th grade, they must enrol in a +2 school affiliated with the Bihar Board. This means the scheme is not exclusively for Bihar Board students; any eligible student can apply.
Regarding applications, students can apply online until November 30, 2025, at coaching.biharboardonline.com. By filling out the form here, students can become a part of the scheme. Selection will be based on merit, after which students will be assigned to the designated coaching centres in their respective districts.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending