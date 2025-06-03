scriptBihar Cabinet Approves 1200 New Government Jobs | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Cabinet Approves 1200 New Government Jobs

The Bihar Cabinet has approved the recruitment of nearly 1,200 new government posts. Want to know which departments will be hiring? Read the full report for details.

PatnaJun 03, 2025 / 03:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Cabinet Approves Recruitment for Nearly 1200 Government Posts (Image Source: AI)

Bihar Cabinet Vacancy: A crucial meeting of the Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, approved a total of 47 agendas. This meeting, held after a two-week gap, saw the approval of several important development schemes, administrative decisions, and proposals related to the creation of several new posts.
The meeting decided that residential schools would be established in Buxar and Rohtas districts. The Bihar Polytechnic Education Service Amendment 2025 and the Bihar Engineering Education Service Amendment 2025 also received cabinet approval.

The government also gave the green light to the creation of 935 new posts of Assistant Education Development Officers, 38 posts of Assistant Land Revenue Officers, and 190 posts in the Social Welfare Department. In addition, 15 posts of clerks for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) were also approved.
The Cabinet decided to dismiss Jamui’s District Minority Welfare Officer, Jatashakhar Pandey, and Patna’s Drug Inspector, Jitendra Kumar from service.

The meeting decided to include the Fulwari Sharif Nagar Parishad and the Danapur Nagar Parishad within the municipal limits, allowing for the implementation of urban development schemes in both areas.
To strengthen water supply in the state, the cabinet approved several schemes. Under this, ₹138 crore has been allocated for Ara district, ₹113 crore for Siwan district, ₹76 crore for Sasaram district, and ₹497 crore for the Aurangabad district.
Approval was granted for the appointment of protection officers for those affected by domestic violence, a significant step by the government towards women’s safety. Furthermore, land has been allocated in Naubatpur, Patna, to the Akshaya Patra Foundation of Bengaluru for midday meal supplies.

Other Important Decisions

653 contractual posts were approved in the Bihar Jeevika Nidhi Shak Sarkar Sangh Limited.

A proposal to improve the pay scale of Prohibition Inspectors was passed.

Approval for the construction of housing for police officers in Chhajjubag, Patna.
District Planning Area Officer offices will be established in every district.

Proposals for fire prevention under the Building Construction Department were approved.

