Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 4500 Community Health Officer Posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for these positions must possess a BSc Nursing/Post Basic BSc Nursing along with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH) or a GNM degree. Candidates who have completed a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing along with the CCH course are also eligible to apply. Regarding the age limit, candidates from the general category should be between 21 and 42 years of age. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Age will be calculated as of 1 April 2025.

Application Process This recruitment will be conducted online. Candidates must first register on the website. Afterward, they must fill in the necessary details, submit the form, and pay the application fee according to their category. The application fee is ₹500 for General, EWS, BC, and EBC categories. For female candidates, SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, the fee is ₹250.