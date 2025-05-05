scriptBihar CHO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 4500 Community Health Officer Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 4500 Community Health Officer Posts

Candidates applying for these positions must possess a BSc Nursing/Post Basic BSc Nursing degree along with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH) or a GNM degree.

May 05, 2025 / 10:53 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar CHO Vacancy 2025

Bihar CHO Vacancy 2025

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has released a notification for the recruitment of 4500 Community Health Officers (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM). Applications will commence on 5 May 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at shs.bihar.gov.in until 26 May 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these positions must possess a BSc Nursing/Post Basic BSc Nursing along with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH) or a GNM degree. Candidates who have completed a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing along with the CCH course are also eligible to apply. Regarding the age limit, candidates from the general category should be between 21 and 42 years of age. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Age will be calculated as of 1 April 2025.

Application Process

This recruitment will be conducted online. Candidates must first register on the website. Afterward, they must fill in the necessary details, submit the form, and pay the application fee according to their category. The application fee is ₹500 for General, EWS, BC, and EBC categories. For female candidates, SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, the fee is ₹250.

Category-wise Vacancy Details

Unreserved (UR): 979 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 245 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 1243 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 55 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 1170 posts
Backward Class (BC): 640 posts
Women Backward Class (WBC): 168 posts

News / Education News / Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 4500 Community Health Officer Posts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

National News

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

in 3 hours

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

Crime

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

in 3 hours

UP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours

UP News

UP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours

in 3 hours

Rajasthan on Yellow and Orange Alert: Storm and Rain Warning for 33 Districts

Special

Rajasthan on Yellow and Orange Alert: Storm and Rain Warning for 33 Districts

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

DSSSB to Recruit 500 Teachers for Delhi Schools; Temporary Teachers May Be Regularised

Education News

DSSSB to Recruit 500 Teachers for Delhi Schools; Temporary Teachers May Be Regularised

in 4 hours

UGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching

Education News

UGC NET 2025: Application Deadline Approaching

12 hours ago

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released

Education News

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released

14 hours ago

Bihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

Education News

Bihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.