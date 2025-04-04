Bihar Home Guard Physical Test: Expert Advice to Avoid Mistakes

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Selection for this Home Guard recruitment will be based solely on a physical test; there is no written examination. The allocated positions are as follows: Patna (1479), Nalanda (812), Bhojpur (511), Rohtas (559), Buxar (312), Kaimur/Bhabhua (241), Gaya (909), Nawada (361), Jahanabad (317), Arwal (0), Aurangabad (217), and Muzaffarpur (296).

Avoid These Mistakes: Expert Advice Performing well in the physical test for the Home Guard is crucial. Experts advise focusing on the running portion of the physical test. Points are also awarded for high jump and long jump, as well as short jump. Therefore, all candidates applying for this recruitment should pay close attention to their health and practice daily. Satya Kumar, a teacher who prepares candidates for general competitive examinations, stated that candidates applying for the Home Guard recruitment should especially avoid any kind of injury.