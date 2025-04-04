scriptBihar Home Guard Physical Test: Expert Advice to Avoid Mistakes | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test: Expert Advice to Avoid Mistakes

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: 15,000 vacancies have been announced for the Bihar Home Guard. Applications will be accepted until 16 April. Learn how to prepare for the physical test from an expert.

PatnaApr 04, 2025 / 12:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Home Guard
Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Tips: Recruitment for 15,000 Home Guard positions is underway in Bihar. Applications are currently being accepted for this recruitment drive, which covers all districts of Bihar, although the number of positions varies by district. According to guidelines issued by the department, candidates can only apply for vacancies in their own district. The application deadline is 16 April. Candidates who have passed their 12th standard are eligible for this Home Guard recruitment. To apply, visit the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test

Selection for this Home Guard recruitment will be based solely on a physical test; there is no written examination. The allocated positions are as follows: Patna (1479), Nalanda (812), Bhojpur (511), Rohtas (559), Buxar (312), Kaimur/Bhabhua (241), Gaya (909), Nawada (361), Jahanabad (317), Arwal (0), Aurangabad (217), and Muzaffarpur (296).

Avoid These Mistakes: Expert Advice

Performing well in the physical test for the Home Guard is crucial. Experts advise focusing on the running portion of the physical test. Points are also awarded for high jump and long jump, as well as short jump. Therefore, all candidates applying for this recruitment should pay close attention to their health and practice daily. Satya Kumar, a teacher who prepares candidates for general competitive examinations, stated that candidates applying for the Home Guard recruitment should especially avoid any kind of injury.

Bihar Home Guard Salary

For your information, the salary for a Bihar Home Guard is a minimum of ₹5,200 and a maximum of ₹20,200 per month, under the Level 3 pay scale. In addition, they receive various allowances and benefits, including medical assistance, maternity leave/allowance, and uniforms. Upon retirement, Bihar Home Guards receive up to ₹1.5 lakh.

