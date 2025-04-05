Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Step-by-Step Application Guide

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: How to Apply To apply for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment, first visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. This link will directly take you to the main application page.

The login page will then appear, displaying the Apply Date, Last Date, and Form Link. If you have logged in before, log in using your login details. To submit a new application, click on the ‘Apply’ option under the ‘New Application Form’ option.

The registration window, ‘Home Guard Application 2025’, will then appear on your screen. Once the form opens, carefully fill in all the required information. Now upload the necessary documents such as photograph, signature, 10th mark sheet, permanent residence certificate, and caste certificate to the required options.