scriptBihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Step-by-Step Application Guide | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Step-by-Step Application Guide

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: This recruitment drive aims to fill 15,000 positions. Applications will be accepted from 27 March 2025 to 16 April 2025.

PatnaApr 05, 2025 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The application process for Bihar Home Guard recruitment is underway, with thousands of young people applying daily. A total of 15,000 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process commenced on 27 March 2025 and will continue until 16 April. Applications can be submitted through the official website, www.onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment is only for residents of Bihar and will be conducted at the district level. Applicants can only apply for vacancies in their permanent residence district. If a candidate applies for more than one district, their application will be rejected.

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: How to Apply

To apply for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment, first visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

This link will directly take you to the main application page.
The login page will then appear, displaying the Apply Date, Last Date, and Form Link.

If you have logged in before, log in using your login details.

To submit a new application, click on the ‘Apply’ option under the ‘New Application Form’ option.
The registration window, ‘Home Guard Application 2025’, will then appear on your screen.

Once the form opens, carefully fill in all the required information.

Now upload the necessary documents such as photograph, signature, 10th mark sheet, permanent residence certificate, and caste certificate to the required options.
After uploading the documents, pay the application fee.

Finally, double-check all the details in the form and submit it.

Bihar Home Guard Bharti Documents List: Required Documents

During the application process, candidates will need to scan and upload the following documents:
Passport-sized photograph
Signature
Permanent residence certificate
Date of birth certificate (Matric or equivalent)
Intermediate (12th) pass certificate
Necessary certificates for reservation (if applicable)

