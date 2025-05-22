Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Patna District Announces Successful Candidate

Candidates successful in Patna so far In Patna district, the physical test process commenced on 15 May and will continue until 16 July. Yesterday, 21 May 2025, Wednesday, 152 candidates were declared successful in this examination. A total of 677 candidates have been declared successful in Patna district so far. The physical test process in Patna, the capital city, is underway at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Rajkiya Uchcha Vidyalaya, Gardanibagh.

Candidates successful in Chhapra and Purnea Regarding the Home Guard recruitment test in Chhapra district, 271 candidates were declared eligible yesterday, 21 May 2025, Wednesday. After the 1600-meter race, 299 candidates were successful, out of which 28 candidates failed the chest measurement and medical tests and were therefore eliminated. Similarly, in Purnea district, 4388 candidates were declared successful until 17 May.

You can check your district’s results The results of the Bihar Home Guard physical examination are being released on the official website of the respective districts. Selected candidates are released daily according to the date. Any candidate or citizen can view this. The results can be viewed by following the steps given below.

For example, if you are from Patna district, go to the official website of Patna district. The official website of any district can be viewed by adding NIC to the district’s name. For example (Patna NIC).

The website can also be viewed using Patna NIC.in on Google. Click on Notice or the relevant option on the official website. Then click on the Home Guard Recruitment option. After this, the date-wise result PDF will appear before you.

In case the option is not visible on the main website or the result link is not found, you can contact the enquiry number or the toll-free number of the Home Guard.