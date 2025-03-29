Bihar Home Guard Retirement Benefits: Post-Retirement Facilities Explained

scriptBihar Home Guard Retirement Benefits: Post-Retirement Facilities Explained | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Home Guard Retirement Benefits: One of the best government jobs for 12th pass candidates is as a Home Guard. Currently, there are vacancies for Home Guards in Bihar, with a total of 15,000 positions to be filled. The notification for this recruitment was released some time ago, and the application process began on 27 March 2025. We have already provided you with almost all the information related to Home Guards, such as eligibility, age limit, educational qualifications, selection process, and salary. Today, we will tell you about the retirement benefits and pension received by Home Guards.

Home Guard Salary

The salary for a Bihar Home Guard is a minimum of ₹5,200 and a maximum of ₹20,200 per month, under Level 3 pay scale. In addition to this, they also receive various allowances and benefits, including medical assistance, maternity leave/allowance, and uniforms.

Do Home Guards Receive Retirement Benefits?

Bihar Home Guards receive up to ₹1.5 lakh upon retirement. However, this is the PF amount (Provident Fund) given to them at the time of retirement. This grant is only given to those Home Guards who have completed 10 years of service. There is no separate pension or retirement benefit for Bihar Home Guards. In the event of death while in service, the family receives a payment of ₹10,000 and is provided with health insurance.

Expert Opinion

When we spoke to Satyam Kumar, a teacher at a private coaching institute in Patna, regarding the pension and retirement of Home Guards, he stated that the salary and retirement benefits of Home Guards vary from state to state. The recruitment of Home Guards is under the Bihar Police. Home Guards work as assistants to the Bihar Police. Therefore, the state government has the authority to decide on matters related to the salary and retirement of Home Guards. Satyam Kumar holds a B.Tech degree from NIT Kurukshetra and is a GS expert.

