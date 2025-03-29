Bihar Home Guard Retirement Benefits: Post-Retirement Facilities Explained

Home Guard Salary The salary for a Bihar Home Guard is a minimum of ₹5,200 and a maximum of ₹20,200 per month, under Level 3 pay scale. In addition to this, they also receive various allowances and benefits, including medical assistance, maternity leave/allowance, and uniforms.

Do Home Guards Receive Retirement Benefits? Bihar Home Guards receive up to ₹1.5 lakh upon retirement. However, this is the PF amount (Provident Fund) given to them at the time of retirement. This grant is only given to those Home Guards who have completed 10 years of service. There is no separate pension or retirement benefit for Bihar Home Guards. In the event of death while in service, the family receives a payment of ₹10,000 and is provided with health insurance.