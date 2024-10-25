scriptBihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024: Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket Directly from the Link | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024: Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket Directly from the Link

Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024 Download: This recruitment exam will recruit for Stenographer and Office Attendant (Night Watchman, Doorman, and Cleaner) positions. Through this medium…

Oct 25, 2024

Patrika Desk

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2024 Download
Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024 Download Link: The Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat has released vacancies for several posts of Office Attendant (Darban/Night Guard/Sweeper) and Stenographer. The exam is scheduled to take place on 27 October. Now, the Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card has been released for this exam. Candidates who are going to take this exam can download their admit cards from the official website https://biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/.

Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, first, visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Click on the Admit Card 2024 link on the website’s homepage.

Log in with your login details.

You will see the option to download the admit card.
Download your admit card from the download option.

Bihar Legislative Council Admit Card 2024 Download direct link

Exam Details

This recruitment exam will recruit for Stenographer and Office Attendant (Night Watchman, Doorman, and Cleaner) positions. Through this medium, 26 Night Watchman, Doorman, and Cleaner positions and 2 Stenographer positions will be filled. Candidates must reach the exam center 1 hour before the exam starts. Also, candidates are advised to bring a valid identity card with them to the exam center.

