Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Check Your Answers Now

The answer key for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. After the release of the answer key, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections regarding any questions. Students can file objections for any question they deem incorrect. The Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination was held between 16 July and 3 August. Admit cards were issued to 1,673,586 candidates for this examination.