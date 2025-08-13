Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Check Your Answers Now

The answer key for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. After the release of the answer key, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections regarding any questions. Students can file objections for any question they deem incorrect. The Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination was held between 16 July and 3 August. Admit cards were issued to 1,673,586 candidates for this examination.
This recruitment drive will fill 19,838 Constable positions. Of these, 7,935 posts are unreserved. 1,983 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). 3,174 posts are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 199 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3,571 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), and 2,381 for Backward Classes (BC). Furthermore, 595 posts are reserved for women from backward classes. Posts are also reserved for dependents of freedom fighters.
Candidates who pass the written examination will be called for the next stage, which involves a physical test. The final merit list will be prepared based on the scores obtained in the physical test. There will be no interview for this examination. The answer key can be checked on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, after its release.
Then, on the website's homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 option.
Fill in the required details and log in.
After logging in, download the answer key from the answer key option.