scriptBihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the examination is fair and free from malpractice. All District Magistrates have been appointed as examination coordinators, and the respective Superintendents of Police as co-ordinators.

PatnaJun 13, 2025 / 04:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy(Symbolic AI Image)

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: A significant update has been released regarding the Bihar Police Constable recruitment. The Central Selection Council has announced the schedule for the written examination for the constable positions in the Bihar Police. This examination will be conducted in six different phases, starting from 16 July 2025 and concluding on 3 August 2025. The exam dates are: 16 July, 20 July, 23 July, 27 July, 30 July, and 3 August. Each phase’s examination will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates must enter the examination centre between 9:30 am and 10:30 am.

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Examination Centres

A total of 627 examination centres have been established across 38 districts in the state. Approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates will participate in each phase. Candidates must bring a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, or voter ID card along with their e-admit card to participate in the examination.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: No need to bring pen

Special arrangements have been made to maintain transparency in the examination. No candidate will be allotted an examination centre in their home district. Pens will be provided by the council to the candidates; therefore, they do not need to bring their own.
Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the examination is fair and free from malpractice. All District Magistrates have been appointed as examination coordinators, and the respective Superintendents of Police as co-coordinators. Additionally, jammers will be installed at every examination centre to block 5G and Wi-Fi networks. Admit cards will be issued for a total of 16,73,586 candidates. From 20 June 2025, candidates can log in to the council’s official website to obtain information about their examination date and district. However, the name of the examination centre will be provided on the admit card, which will be released on the website seven days before the examination date.

News / Education News / Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sole Survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Recounts Miraculous Escape

National News

Sole Survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Recounts Miraculous Escape

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

National News

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

3 hours ago

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

1 hour ago

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hossein Salami

Gulf

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hossein Salami

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

in 5 hours

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

Education News

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

in 5 hours

SSC CGL 2025: Major Recruitment Process Overhaul Planned

Education News

SSC CGL 2025: Major Recruitment Process Overhaul Planned

in 5 hours

Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

Jobs

Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.