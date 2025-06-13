Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Examination Centres A total of 627 examination centres have been established across 38 districts in the state. Approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates will participate in each phase. Candidates must bring a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, or voter ID card along with their e-admit card to participate in the examination.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: No need to bring pen Special arrangements have been made to maintain transparency in the examination. No candidate will be allotted an examination centre in their home district. Pens will be provided by the council to the candidates; therefore, they do not need to bring their own.

Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the examination is fair and free from malpractice. All District Magistrates have been appointed as examination coordinators, and the respective Superintendents of Police as co-coordinators. Additionally, jammers will be installed at every examination centre to block 5G and Wi-Fi networks. Admit cards will be issued for a total of 16,73,586 candidates. From 20 June 2025, candidates can log in to the council’s official website to obtain information about their examination date and district. However, the name of the examination centre will be provided on the admit card, which will be released on the website seven days before the examination date.