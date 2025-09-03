Bihar Police Constable PET 2025: Physical Test Starts in December

Bihar Police Constable PET Details: Big news for aspirants dreaming of becoming a constable in the Bihar Police. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has initiated the recruitment process for 19,838 posts under advertisement number 01/2025. The written examination was conducted in six phases from 16 July to 3 August 2025. The next crucial stage of this recruitment will be the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).