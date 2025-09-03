Bihar Police Constable PET 2025: Physical Test Starts in December

Bihar Police Constable PET Details: Big news for aspirants dreaming of becoming a constable in the Bihar Police. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has initiated the recruitment process for 19,838 posts under advertisement number 01/2025. The written examination was conducted in six phases from 16 July to 3 August 2025. The next crucial stage of this recruitment will be the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
According to official information, the Bihar Police Constable PET exam 2025 will be conducted from December 2025. Only those candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination will be eligible to participate.
The exact dates of the PET exam and the list of eligible candidates will be released soon on the official CSBC website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website.
The schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test will be announced after the written exam results are declared. It will contain information about the exam date, centre, and reporting time. In most cases, the schedule is released district-wise or zone-wise to facilitate easier management of a large number of candidates.
The Bihar Police Constable PET 2025 will involve various sports-based activities to assess the physical fitness of the candidates.
|Category/Test
|Male Candidates
|Female Candidates
|Physical Standard Test (PST)
|Height
|General/OBC: Minimum 165 cm
SC/ST: Minimum 160 cm
|Minimum 155 cm for all categories
|Chest
|General/OBC: 81 cm (un-expanded)/86 cm (expanded)
SC/ST: 79 cm/84 cm
|Not applicable
|Weight
|Not applicable
|Minimum 48 kg
|Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
|Running Test
|Complete 1.6 km in 6 minutes
|Complete 1 km in 5 minutes
|Shot Put
|Throw a 16-pound shot put at least 16 feet
|Throw a 12-pound shot put at least 12 feet
|High Jump
|Minimum 4 feet
|Minimum 3 feet
|Total Vacancies
|–
|19,838 posts (for all candidates)
|Role in Final Selection
|Passing both PST and PET is mandatory
|Passing both PST and PET is mandatory
Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test will be released on the official website, www.csbc.bih.nic.in, before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download it by entering their registration number and date of birth (DOB).
The admit card will contain the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, centre, and important instructions. It will not be possible to appear for the exam without the admit card and a valid identity proof.