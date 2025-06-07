scriptBihar Police Constable Recruitment: 33,042 Applications Rejected, List Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 33,042 Applications Rejected, List Released

The selection process for the Bihar Police Sipahi Bharti will be conducted in two phases: a written examination and a physical efficiency test.

Jun 07, 2025 / 12:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Police Constable form rejection list

Bihar Police Constable form rejection list(Image-Official)

CSBC Bihar Police Vacancy 2025: The Central Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) has released a list of candidates whose applications have been rejected for the Constable recruitment 2025. A total of 33,042 applications have been rejected. This recruitment is under advertisement number 01/2025, with a total of 19,838 positions to be filled.
Regarding form rejections, 10,947 candidates registered but did not submit their applications. 20,940 applicants cancelled their applications themselves, while 1,155 forms were rejected due to errors in photographs/signatures, gender discrepancies, or multiple applications. The list of all these candidates clearly shows their name, registration number, reason for rejection, and reference number.

Bihar Police Rejected List 2025

Expected Exam Dates

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam may be held in July 2025. According to media reports, the exam is scheduled for mid-July. However, CSBC has not yet officially confirmed these dates. A large number of applications were received for the constable position this time. Approximately 1.7 million candidates applied, meaning more than 85 candidates are vying for each position on average.

Category-wise Vacancy Details

The reservation for the 19,838 positions in the recruitment is as follows:

General Category: 7,935 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,983 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 3,174 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 199 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 3,571 posts
Backward Class (BC): 2,381 posts
Backward Class Women: 595 posts
Horizontal Reservation for Women: 6,717 posts
For dependents of freedom fighters: 397 posts

Selection Process

The selection process for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment will be conducted in two stages: a written examination and a physical efficiency test. The written examination will be qualifying only; its marks will not be included in the merit list. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), including running, high jump, and shot put, will determine the final merit list. There will be no interview; selection will be based solely on performance in the PET.

