Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 33,042 Applications Rejected, List Released

Bihar Police Rejected List 2025
Expected Exam DatesThe Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam may be held in July 2025. According to media reports, the exam is scheduled for mid-July. However, CSBC has not yet officially confirmed these dates. A large number of applications were received for the constable position this time. Approximately 1.7 million candidates applied, meaning more than 85 candidates are vying for each position on average.
Category-wise Vacancy DetailsThe reservation for the 19,838 positions in the recruitment is as follows: General Category: 7,935 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,983 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 3,174 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 199 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 3,571 posts
Backward Class (BC): 2,381 posts
Backward Class Women: 595 posts
Horizontal Reservation for Women: 6,717 posts
For dependents of freedom fighters: 397 posts