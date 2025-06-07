Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 33,042 Applications Rejected, List Released

Regarding form rejections, 10,947 candidates registered but did not submit their applications. 20,940 applicants cancelled their applications themselves, while 1,155 forms were rejected due to errors in photographs/signatures, gender discrepancies, or multiple applications. The list of all these candidates clearly shows their name, registration number, reason for rejection, and reference number.

Bihar Police Rejected List 2025 Expected Exam Dates The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam may be held in July 2025. According to media reports, the exam is scheduled for mid-July. However, CSBC has not yet officially confirmed these dates. A large number of applications were received for the constable position this time. Approximately 1.7 million candidates applied, meaning more than 85 candidates are vying for each position on average.

Category-wise Vacancy Details The reservation for the 19,838 positions in the recruitment is as follows: General Category: 7,935 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,983 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 3,174 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 199 posts

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 3,571 posts

Backward Class (BC): 2,381 posts

Backward Class Women: 595 posts

Horizontal Reservation for Women: 6,717 posts

For dependents of freedom fighters: 397 posts