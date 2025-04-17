Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Deadline Extended

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment must have passed class 12th from a recognised board or possess an equivalent qualification. For the general category, the age limit is between 18 and 25 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per regulations.

केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद (सिपाही भर्ती ) के विज्ञापन संख्या-01/2025 के अंतर्गत आवेदन प्राप्ति की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई गई। दिनांक 18.04.25 से आवेदन प्राप्ति की तिथि को विस्तारित करते हुए दिनांक 25.04.25 तक निर्धारित की गई है।

To apply, first visit the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the link “Apply Online for the post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police”. Complete the registration process.

Then, carefully fill in your personal and educational details. In post preference, select either Bihar Police or Bihar Special Armed Police. Uploada photograph and a signature:

Photograph: Maximum 500KB, recent (not older than two months)

Signature: Maximum 100KB, in both Hindi and English

After filling in all the information, double-check the form and submit it. Finally, after submitting the form, remember to take a printout.