Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Deadline Extended

Bihar Police Recruitment: Aspirants interested in applying for this recruitment must have passed class 12th from a recognised board or possess an equivalent qualification.

PatnaApr 17, 2025 / 01:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy: The Central Selection Board of Bihar (CSBC) has extended the application deadline for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment. Interested candidates can now apply online until 25 April 2024. The application fee can also be submitted by the same date. This recruitment drive will fill more than 19,000 positions.

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment must have passed class 12th from a recognised board or possess an equivalent qualification. For the general category, the age limit is between 18 and 25 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per regulations.

Bihar Police Constable: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the link “Apply Online for the post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police”.

Complete the registration process.
Then, carefully fill in your personal and educational details.

In post preference, select either Bihar Police or Bihar Special Armed Police.

Uploada photograph and a signature:
Photograph: Maximum 500KB, recent (not older than two months)
Signature: Maximum 100KB, in both Hindi and English
After filling in all the information, double-check the form and submit it.

Finally, after submitting the form, remember to take a printout.

