Bihar Special School Teacher Recruitment: 7,279 Vacancies Announced

The notification for BPSC Special School Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released. A total of 7279 special school teacher positions will be filled for classes 1 to 8. Online applications will commence on 2 July and continue until 28 July 2025. Complete details regarding eligibility, salary, age limit, and the application process can be found here.

PatnaJun 21, 2025 / 08:54 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC Special School Teacher Recruitment 2025 (Image Source: AI)

A golden opportunity has arisen for aspirants dreaming of becoming government teachers in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the Special School Teacher recruitment 2025. A total of 7279 positions will be filled through this recruitment process.
This recruitment drive will appoint teachers specifically for schools catering to children with disabilities, requiring teachers for classes 1 to 8. The application process will commence on 2 July 2025, and online forms can be submitted until 28 July 2025.

Vacancy Details

Post NameVacancies
Special School Teacher (Class 1-5)5534
Special School Teacher (Class 6-8)1745
Total Posts7279

Educational Qualifications and Other Eligibility

For Class 1-5: Candidates must have passed the 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a D.El.Ed in Special Education from an RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) recognised institution and a valid CRR number.
For Class 6-8: A Bachelor’s degree along with a B.Ed in Special Education and a valid CSSR number is mandatory.

Candidates must also have passed the relevant category’s BSSTET (Paper-I/II) and have completed 6 months of special education training.

Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age

Unreserved Male: 37 years

OBC/EBC (All): 40 years

SC/ST (All): 42 years

Women of all categories: 40 years

Salary

Class 1-5 Teachers: ₹25,000 per month

Class 6-8 Teachers: ₹28,000 per month

Selection Process

Selection will be based entirely on a written examination (objective questions). There will be no interview in this recruitment. The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written examination.

Application Fee

SC/ST/Divyang/Women: ₹200

All other categories: ₹750

An additional fee of ₹200 will be charged if the Aadhaar card is not linked.

How to Apply?

Candidates can apply online from 2 July onwards by visiting the official BPSC website. Submission of the fee before the last date is mandatory.

