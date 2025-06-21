Bihar Special School Teacher Recruitment: 7,279 Vacancies Announced

This recruitment drive will appoint teachers specifically for schools catering to children with disabilities, requiring teachers for classes 1 to 8. The application process will commence on 2 July 2025, and online forms can be submitted until 28 July 2025.

Vacancy Details Post Name Vacancies Special School Teacher (Class 1-5) 5534 Special School Teacher (Class 6-8) 1745 Total Posts 7279 Educational Qualifications and Other Eligibility For Class 1-5: Candidates must have passed the 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a D.El.Ed in Special Education from an RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) recognised institution and a valid CRR number. For Class 1-5: Candidates must have passed the 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a D.El.Ed in Special Education from an RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) recognised institution and a valid CRR number.

For Class 6-8: A Bachelor’s degree along with a B.Ed in Special Education and a valid CSSR number is mandatory. Candidates must also have passed the relevant category’s BSSTET (Paper-I/II) and have completed 6 months of special education training.

Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025) Minimum Age: 18 years Maximum Age Unreserved Male: 37 years OBC/EBC (All): 40 years SC/ST (All): 42 years Women of all categories: 40 years

Salary Class 1-5 Teachers: ₹25,000 per month Class 6-8 Teachers: ₹28,000 per month Selection Process Selection will be based entirely on a written examination (objective questions). There will be no interview in this recruitment. The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written examination.