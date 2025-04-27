Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Announces 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

Selection Process

Mode of Selection

Written Examination: The first stage is a written examination. The BTSC will assess candidates on nursing principles, general knowledge, and Hindi or other relevant languages. Successful candidates will be called for an interview.

The first stage is a written examination. The BTSC will assess candidates on nursing principles, general knowledge, and Hindi or other relevant languages. Successful candidates will be called for an interview. Interview (Viva Voice): The interview will be viva-based, including technical questions.

The interview will be viva-based, including technical questions. Document Verification: Candidates selected after the interview will undergo document verification.

Candidates selected after the interview will undergo document verification. Medical Examination: The final stage is a medical examination.

Eligibility

Selection involves a multi-stage process: a written examination, an interview, document verification, and a medical examination. Candidates must successfully complete each stage to be considered for final selection.Applicants must possess a BSc Nursing or GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) degree from a recognised institution and be registered with the Bihar State Nursing Council. Prior experience is not required. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is 37 years. Relaxations are available for reserved categories. Application fees vary. The application deadline is 25 May 2025.