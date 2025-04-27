scriptBihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Announces 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Announces 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. Details regarding the selection process are available.

Apr 27, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Aspiring nurses will be pleased to hear that the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. Applications opened on 25 April 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Selection Process

Selection involves a multi-stage process: a written examination, an interview, document verification, and a medical examination. Candidates must successfully complete each stage to be considered for final selection.

Mode of Selection

  • Written Examination: The first stage is a written examination. The BTSC will assess candidates on nursing principles, general knowledge, and Hindi or other relevant languages. Successful candidates will be called for an interview.
  • Interview (Viva Voice): The interview will be viva-based, including technical questions.
  • Document Verification: Candidates selected after the interview will undergo document verification.
  • Medical Examination: The final stage is a medical examination.

Eligibility

Applicants must possess a BSc Nursing or GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) degree from a recognised institution and be registered with the Bihar State Nursing Council. Prior experience is not required. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is 37 years. Relaxations are available for reserved categories. Application fees vary. The application deadline is 25 May 2025.

