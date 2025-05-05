scriptBihar Sub-Inspectors Exam to be held on 18th | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Sub-Inspectors Exam to be held on 18th

According to BPSSC, the written preliminary examination for the Sub-Inspector post will be held on 18 May 2025. The examination will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All candidates are instructed to reach the examination centre by 8:30 AM.

May 05, 2025 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSSC Sub Inspector Salary

BPSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment: A golden opportunity has arisen for candidates preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar government had initiated the recruitment process to fill 28 vacant Sub-Inspector (SI) positions. The application deadline has passed, and the department has now announced the exam date. Recently, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) informed that several applications were rejected due to discrepancies. Forms with errors have been disqualified.

Exam Date and Time

According to BPSSC, the preliminary written examination for the Sub-Inspector post will be held on 18 May 2025. This exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All candidates are instructed to reach the examination centre by 8:30 AM.

Salary Details

Selected candidates for this position will receive a salary based on Level-6. While the notification doesn’t specify the exact salary, it mentions that the pay scale will be based on Level-6.

Exam Pattern

This recruitment will be conducted in two stages — Preliminary Examination (Prelims) and Main Examination (Mains).
Preliminary Examination: This exam will be of 200 marks, with 100 objective questions. Questions will be based on general knowledge and current events. The exam duration will be 2 hours.
Main Examination: This stage will have two papers.
Paper 1 will be based on General Hindi, carrying 200 marks. Paper 2 will cover subjects like General Studies, Science, Civics, Indian History, Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability, also carrying 200 marks. Both papers will have a duration of 2 hours each.

