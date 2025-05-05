Bihar Sub-Inspectors Exam to be held on 18th

Exam Date and Time According to BPSSC, the preliminary written examination for the Sub-Inspector post will be held on 18 May 2025. This exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All candidates are instructed to reach the examination centre by 8:30 AM.

Salary Details Selected candidates for this position will receive a salary based on Level-6. While the notification doesn’t specify the exact salary, it mentions that the pay scale will be based on Level-6. Exam Pattern This recruitment will be conducted in two stages — Preliminary Examination (Prelims) and Main Examination (Mains).

Preliminary Examination: This exam will be of 200 marks, with 100 objective questions. Questions will be based on general knowledge and current events. The exam duration will be 2 hours.

Main Examination: This stage will have two papers.

Paper 1 will be based on General Hindi, carrying 200 marks. Paper 2 will cover subjects like General Studies, Science, Civics, Indian History, Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability, also carrying 200 marks. Both papers will have a duration of 2 hours each.