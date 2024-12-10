scriptBoard Exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates | Board exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Board Exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates

Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: The date sheets for Year 10 and Year 12 exams have been released by several boards. Find out which boards have published the schedules.

New DelhiDec 10, 2024 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Board Exam Date Sheet 2025
Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: The exam season is about to start. 10th and 12th-class students are very excited about their exams. CBSE and several state boards have released the date sheet for the exam. CBSE was the first to release the date sheet. Let’s see which boards have released the date sheets.

CBSE Releases Date Sheet (CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the 10th and 12th class exams in 2025. Students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in. The 10th and 12th class exams will start from February 15.

ICSE Board Releases Date Sheet (ICSE Board Exam Date Sheet)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the date sheet for the ICSE and ISC board exams on November 25, 2024. Students can check the date sheet on the official website cisce.org.

UP Board Exams to Start from February 24

The UP Board has released the date sheet for the 10th and 12th class exams. The high school and intermediate exams will be held between February 24 and March 12, 2025. For more details, students can visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Bihar Board 12th Class Exams to Start from February 1

The Bihar Board has released the date sheet for the 10th and 12th class exams. The 12th class exams will start from February 1, while the 10th class exams will start from February 17. The results of both exams will be released between March and April.

News / Education News / Board Exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

in 49 minutes

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

in 1 hour

Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 to be taken on this day, date revealed

Sports

Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 to be taken on this day, date revealed

in 3 hours

India’s Kush Maini makes history in the Formula 2 race, wins the Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi

Sports

India’s Kush Maini makes history in the Formula 2 race, wins the Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET

Education News

Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET

in 3 hours

UIIC Job Vacancy: Exciting Opportunities in Insurance – Apply Before the Deadline!

Jobs

UIIC Job Vacancy: Exciting Opportunities in Insurance – Apply Before the Deadline!

20 hours ago

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

Education News

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card to Be Released Soon – How to Download Directly

4 days ago

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

Education News

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.