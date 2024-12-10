Board Exams: UP, Bihar, and other boards release date sheets – check dates

CBSE Releases Date Sheet (CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the 10th and 12th class exams in 2025. Students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in. The 10th and 12th class exams will start from February 15.

ICSE Board Releases Date Sheet (ICSE Board Exam Date Sheet) The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the date sheet for the ICSE and ISC board exams on November 25, 2024. Students can check the date sheet on the official website cisce.org.

UP Board Exams to Start from February 24 The UP Board has released the date sheet for the 10th and 12th class exams. The high school and intermediate exams will be held between February 24 and March 12, 2025. For more details, students can visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.