BPSC 70th CCE Re-exam: New Date Announced for Cancelled Exam

BPSC 70th CCE Re-Exam Notice According to the issued notice, the examination will be held on 4th January 2025. The commission stated that this decision has been taken in the best interests of the candidates to ensure a fair and smooth examination process. BPSC has advised the candidates to prepare accordingly for the new exam date.

Important Points Regarding the BPSC Exam Exam cancelled at only one centre out of 912

One individual arrested for causing a disturbance during the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre.

Question papers missing from the examination hall were found with this individual.