scriptBPSC 70th CCE Re-exam: New Date Announced for Cancelled Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

BPSC 70th CCE Re-exam: New Date Announced for Cancelled Exam

BPSC 70th CCE Re-Exam: The date for the re-examination of the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination has been fixed as 4th January 2025.

PatnaDec 20, 2024 / 12:45 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC 70th CCE Re Exam
BPSC 70th CCE Re-Exam: A major update has been issued regarding the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The re-exam for the BPSC 70th CCE has been scheduled for 4th January 2025. The exam was previously cancelled on 13th December 2024 following a disturbance at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna. BPSC has issued a notice regarding the new exam date.

BPSC 70th CCE Re-Exam Notice

According to the issued notice, the examination will be held on 4th January 2025. The commission stated that this decision has been taken in the best interests of the candidates to ensure a fair and smooth examination process. BPSC has advised the candidates to prepare accordingly for the new exam date.

Important Points Regarding the BPSC Exam

Exam cancelled at only one centre out of 912
One individual arrested for causing a disturbance during the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre.
Question papers missing from the examination hall were found with this individual.

Exam Cancelled Only at Bapu Examination Centre out of 912

For your information, on 13th December, a large number of candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar area created a disturbance, alleging paper leaks and delays in question paper distribution. Following this, a case was registered at Agam Kuan police station against 50-60 unidentified youths based on a complaint filed by the duty magistrate at the examination centre. After this commotion, BPSC cancelled the examination. The examination was conducted at 912 centres across Bihar, but only the examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna had to be cancelled.

News / Education News / BPSC 70th CCE Re-exam: New Date Announced for Cancelled Exam

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed

National News

Jaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed

in 4 hours

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates

National News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates

in 2 hours

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

Results

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

in 2 hours

Gold and Silver Price Today: How much have rates dropped? Check prices in your city

National News

Gold and Silver Price Today: How much have rates dropped? Check prices in your city

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

Results

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

in 2 hours

School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

Education News

School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

16 hours ago

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

Jobs

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

18 hours ago

Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.