BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

Candidates who passed the BPSC 70th preliminary examination will be able to apply until 17 March. Earlier, on 23 January, BPSC released the preliminary examination results, declaring 21,581 candidates successful out of 328,990 applicants.
In view of the student protests, the administration has arranged 40 buses near Moinul Haque Stadium to transport protesters to Gardanibagh. The protesters have clearly stated that they will not back down until the re-examination is announced.
BPSC: Khan Sir’s Statement – “BPSC Under Pressure” Popular educator Khan Sir has also come out in support of the students in this movement. He stated that the BPSC is seemingly afraid, citing the issuance of three notices in just three days as evidence of the commission feeling pressured. He asserted that the protests will continue until a re-examination is conducted. However, amidst these protests, BPSC has announced the date for the mains examination.