BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

Candidates who passed the BPSC 70th preliminary examination will be able to apply until 17 March. Earlier, on 23 January, BPSC released the preliminary examination results, declaring 21,581 candidates successful out of 328,990 applicants.

In view of the student protests, the administration has arranged 40 buses near Moinul Haque Stadium to transport protesters to Gardanibagh. The protesters have clearly stated that they will not back down until the re-examination is announced.