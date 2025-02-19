scriptBPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

BPSC: The datesheet for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination can be checked on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. According to the commission, the examination will be held between 25 April and 30 April 2025.

PatnaFeb 19, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC

BPSC

Students have been protesting for two months, demanding the cancellation and re-examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 69th preliminary examination.

Meanwhile, the commission has announced the dates for the main examination (mains). BPSC issued a notification stating that the 70th mains examination will be held in Patna between 25 and 30 April 2025. The application process will begin on 21 February.
Candidates who passed the BPSC 70th preliminary examination will be able to apply until 17 March. Earlier, on 23 January, BPSC released the preliminary examination results, declaring 21,581 candidates successful out of 328,990 applicants.
In view of the student protests, the administration has arranged 40 buses near Moinul Haque Stadium to transport protesters to Gardanibagh. The protesters have clearly stated that they will not back down until the re-examination is announced.

BPSC: Khan Sir’s Statement – “BPSC Under Pressure”

Popular educator Khan Sir has also come out in support of the students in this movement. He stated that the BPSC is seemingly afraid, citing the issuance of three notices in just three days as evidence of the commission feeling pressured. He asserted that the protests will continue until a re-examination is conducted. However, amidst these protests, BPSC has announced the date for the mains examination.

News / Education News / BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

in 2 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

in 4 hours

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

Education News

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

in 4 hours

NIT Civil Engineering Cut-off: Check Last Year's Scores

Education News

NIT Civil Engineering Cut-off: Check Last Year's Scores

in 3 hours

REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

Education News

REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.