BPSC 71st Exam: Over 300 Applicants Vie for Each of 1298 Positions

Jul 01, 2025 / 11:11 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC: The application process for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) concluded on Monday. The commission received over 4.39 lakh applications this time. The examination will fill 1298 posts. Due to such a large number of applicants, the competition in the examination is expected to be extremely fierce, with an average of 338 candidates competing for each position. The BPSC preliminary examination will be held on 10 September. All information related to the examination, such as admit cards, examination centres, and guidelines, will be released on the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can continuously check the commission’s official website for necessary updates.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will be objective-type with a single question paper on General Studies. This paper will be of 150 marks, and the examination duration will be two hours. This examination will be conducted only for screening purposes, and its marks will not be included in the final merit list. Only candidates who pass this examination can appear in the next stage (main examination).

Selection Process

After the preliminary examination, successful candidates will have to go through the main examination and then an interview. Final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in all these stages. Under this recruitment process, appointments will be made to several important positions, including Administrative Service, Police Service, Commercial Tax Service, Transport Service, Education Service, Planning Authority, Registration Service, Municipal Executive Officer, and District Coordinator.

