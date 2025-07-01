BPSC 71st Exam: Over 300 Applicants Vie for Each of 1298 Positions

Exam Pattern The preliminary examination will be objective-type with a single question paper on General Studies. This paper will be of 150 marks, and the examination duration will be two hours. This examination will be conducted only for screening purposes, and its marks will not be included in the final merit list. Only candidates who pass this examination can appear in the next stage (main examination).

Selection Process After the preliminary examination, successful candidates will have to go through the main examination and then an interview. Final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in all these stages. Under this recruitment process, appointments will be made to several important positions, including Administrative Service, Police Service, Commercial Tax Service, Transport Service, Education Service, Planning Authority, Registration Service, Municipal Executive Officer, and District Coordinator.