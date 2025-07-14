14 July 2025,

Monday

Education News

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now

The Assistant Engineer recruitment examination will be held on 17, 18 and 19 July 2025. This examination will be conducted at designated centres in the major cities of the state: Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

BPSC AE Aadmit Card 2025
BPSC AE Aadmit Card 2025 (Source: Patrika)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who applied for this examination can now download their admit cards from the commission's official website. The commission has clarified that admit cards are only available online and will not be sent to any candidate by post or any other means.

Exam Date and Location

The Assistant Engineer recruitment examination will be held on 17, 18 and 19 July 2025. This examination will be held at designated centres in major cities of the state, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur. All candidates are advised to reach the centre at least two hours before the start of the examination to ensure timely entry.

Selection Process

A total of 1024 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment process. The selection will be in two stages: a written examination followed by an interview. Candidates who successfully pass the written examination will be called for an interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in both the written examination and the interview. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BPSC website for more information and guidelines related to the examination.

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025

How to Download

To download the admit card, candidates can visit the BPSC website bpsc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and download their admit card. For this, candidates will need login details such as username, password and security code. Once logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 03:54 pm

Education News / BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now
