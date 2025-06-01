scriptBPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment: Over 1 Lakh Salary, Graduates Eligible | Latest News | Patrika News
BPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment: Over 1 Lakh Salary, Graduates Eligible

Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for this post is 21 years (as calculated on 1 August 2025). The maximum age is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates.

Jun 01, 2025 / 04:10 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Vacancy

Employees in Office(Symbolic Photo-Freepik)

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Vacancy: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to a total of 41 vacant posts of BPSC Assistant Section Officer (ASO). New recruitments are constantly being released in the state. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The online registration process began on 29 May 2025. The last date for applying is 23 June 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the stipulated date.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post of Assistant Section Officer, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for this post has been fixed at 21 years (as on 1 August 2025). The maximum age is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the state government. The selected candidate will be paid ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month as per Level-7.

Selection Process

The selection process under this recruitment will include a two-stage written examination comprising a preliminary examination and a main examination. Regarding the application fee, general, OBC and other state candidates will have to pay ₹600 as an application fee. For SC/ST, female (only Bihar state) and differently-abled candidates, this amount is ₹150. The fee can only be paid online.

How to Apply

-To apply, first visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
-Click on the “Apply Online” link on the website’s home page.
-Register yourself first.
-After registration, fill out the application form.
-Upload the necessary documents, photo and signature.
-Pay the application fee.
-Submit the application and keep a printout for future reference.

