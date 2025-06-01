BPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment: Over 1 Lakh Salary, Graduates Eligible

Eligibility Criteria To apply for the post of Assistant Section Officer, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for this post has been fixed at 21 years (as on 1 August 2025). The maximum age is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the state government. The selected candidate will be paid ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month as per Level-7.

Selection Process The selection process under this recruitment will include a two-stage written examination comprising a preliminary examination and a main examination. Regarding the application fee, general, OBC and other state candidates will have to pay ₹600 as an application fee. For SC/ST, female (only Bihar state) and differently-abled candidates, this amount is ₹150. The fee can only be paid online.