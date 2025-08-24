Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BPSC Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Town Planner

The maximum age limit for candidates is 37 years for General (Male) category and 40 years for Backward Class/ Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female) and General (Female) categories...

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

BPSC ATP Recruitment 2025: Youth preparing for government jobs have a great opportunity. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Town Planning Officer (ATP) positions. According to the notification issued by the commission, a total of 35 positions will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Online applications for this recruitment will commence on 28 August 2025, and the last date for application is 22 September 2025.

Number of Vacancies

Through this recruitment, a total of 35 positions will be filled.
Unreserved (General): 14 posts
Economically Weaker Section: 3 posts
Scheduled Caste: 6 posts
Scheduled Tribe: 1 post
Extremely Backward Class: 6 posts
Backward Class: 4 posts
Backward Class (Women): 1 post

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a PG degree or equivalent qualification in one of the following subjects from a recognised university/institution: Town Planning, Regional/Urban/City Planning, Country/Transport Planning, Housing, or Environmental Planning. The minimum age for application is 21 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025.
The maximum age limit is 37 years for General (Male), 40 years for Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male & Female) and General (Female), and 42 years for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male & Female). Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per rules. The application fee is ₹100 for all categories.

