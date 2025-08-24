BPSC Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Town Planner

Candidates must possess a PG degree or equivalent qualification in one of the following subjects from a recognised university/institution: Town Planning, Regional/Urban/City Planning, Country/Transport Planning, Housing, or Environmental Planning. The minimum age for application is 21 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025.

The maximum age limit is 37 years for General (Male), 40 years for Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male & Female) and General (Female), and 42 years for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male & Female). Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per rules. The application fee is ₹100 for all categories.