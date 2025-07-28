BPSC TRE 4.0: Latest Updates and Expected Timeline for Teacher Recruitment

BPSC TRE 4.0: A major recruitment process is about to begin once again for teacher appointments in Bihar's government schools. The notification for BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment is expected to be released soon. For the past few months, there has been speculation that the department may soon make an announcement regarding BPSC teacher recruitment. However, no announcement has been made yet. It is now expected that the state's education department may release new vacancies for teacher posts in August or September. It is estimated that the recruitment process will be conducted for approximately one lakh posts this time.
Of these vacancies, 25,000 posts are likely to be for classes 9 to 12. The remaining vacancies will be for primary and middle schools. The education department has completed the counting of vacancies and is preparing to send it to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) soon. A statement from the Education Minister was also released a few days ago indicating that the recruitment process may be initiated soon.
A total of over 268,000 teachers have been appointed so far in the first two phases of BPSC. The process for the third phase is currently underway, with candidates having until 31 July 2025 to select their districts for posting.
The state government aims, and the state's Education Minister has stated, to complete the BPSC TRE 4.0 process before the assembly elections scheduled for October-November. However, given the current situation, there is less likelihood that this process will be completed before the elections. The sooner the notification is released, the sooner the teacher recruitment process will be completed.