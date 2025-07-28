BPSC TRE 4.0: Latest Updates and Expected Timeline for Teacher Recruitment

BPSC TRE 4.0: A major recruitment process is about to begin once again for teacher appointments in Bihar's government schools. The notification for BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment is expected to be released soon. For the past few months, there has been speculation that the department may soon make an announcement regarding BPSC teacher recruitment. However, no announcement has been made yet. It is now expected that the state's education department may release new vacancies for teacher posts in August or September. It is estimated that the recruitment process will be conducted for approximately one lakh posts this time.