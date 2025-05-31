BPSC TRE 4.0: Required Documents for Teacher Recruitment Exam

BPSC TRE 4.0: Vacant Posts from TRE 3.0 to be Included TRE 4.0 will also include approximately 22,000 vacant positions from the previous recruitment, TRE 3.0. The application process may begin in the last week of June, the examination is expected to be held in August, and results are likely to be released by September. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Bihar STET Exam Before BPSC? The Bihar STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) is a mandatory eligibility test for this recruitment. Candidates who do not pass this examination will not be able to participate in the BPSC TRE 4.0 examination. It is expected that the Bihar STET might be conducted by the end of June to allow more eligible candidates to participate in the BPSC teacher examination. However, no official statement has been released by the commission in this regard.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Pattern: Exam Pattern The TRE 4.0 examination is divided into two parts. The first part will assess candidates’ understanding and writing skills in Hindi and English. The second part will consist of questions related to core subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Child Development.