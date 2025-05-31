scriptBPSC TRE 4.0: Required Documents for Teacher Recruitment Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

BPSC TRE 4.0: Required Documents for Teacher Recruitment Exam

BPSC: The Bihar STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) is a mandatory eligibility test for this recruitment. Candidates who do not pass this exam will not be able to participate in the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam.

PatnaMay 31, 2025 / 03:11 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC TRE 4.0

BPSC TRE 4.0: A major recruitment drive for teachers is about to commence in Bihar. According to media reports, over 90,000 positions are planned to be filled under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. Currently, approximately 5.65 lakh teachers are employed in government schools across the state, while the total requirement stands at 7 lakh. The Education Department aims to fill all vacant positions by 2026.

BPSC TRE 4.0: Vacant Posts from TRE 3.0 to be Included

TRE 4.0 will also include approximately 22,000 vacant positions from the previous recruitment, TRE 3.0. The application process may begin in the last week of June, the examination is expected to be held in August, and results are likely to be released by September. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Bihar STET Exam Before BPSC?

The Bihar STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) is a mandatory eligibility test for this recruitment. Candidates who do not pass this examination will not be able to participate in the BPSC TRE 4.0 examination. It is expected that the Bihar STET might be conducted by the end of June to allow more eligible candidates to participate in the BPSC teacher examination. However, no official statement has been released by the commission in this regard.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Pattern: Exam Pattern

The TRE 4.0 examination is divided into two parts. The first part will assess candidates’ understanding and writing skills in Hindi and English. The second part will consist of questions related to core subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Child Development.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Documents Required: Required Documents

Matriculation mark sheet/certificate (for date of birth)
Educational and training qualification certificates
Caste certificate (if applicable)
EWS certificate (if applicable)
Creamy layer exclusion certificate (for OBC)
Disability certificate (if applicable)
Recent passport-size photograph
Aadhaar card or other photo identity card

News / Education News / BPSC TRE 4.0: Required Documents for Teacher Recruitment Exam

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

National News

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

in 2 hours

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

Education News

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

in 2 hours

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

News Bulletin

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

in 14 minutes

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

Baran

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

BPSC TRE 4.0: Required Documents for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Education News

BPSC TRE 4.0: Required Documents for Teacher Recruitment Exam

in 5 hours

CA Students: September 2025 Exam Schedule Released

Education News

CA Students: September 2025 Exam Schedule Released

in 2 hours

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

Education News

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Fresh Applications for 3727 Posts, Existing Applicants to Get Amendment Opportunity

Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Fresh Applications for 3727 Posts, Existing Applicants to Get Amendment Opportunity

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.