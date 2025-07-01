scriptBSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open | Latest News | Patrika News
BSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and possess an ITI degree in the relevant trade. Read the full story.

Jul 01, 2025 / 12:40 pm

Patrika Desk

BSF Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to join the armed forces. The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a notification for recruitment to various posts of Constable and Head Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can obtain detailed information by visiting the official website, www.bsf.gov.in. The application process will be entirely offline. Applications for this recruitment commenced on 28 June 2025, with the last date for application being 26 August 2025. Applications are completely free of charge.

Recruitment for these posts

A total of 123 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include the following posts:

Head Constable (Generator Mechanic): 24 posts
Head Constable (Generator Operator): 18 posts
Head Constable (Wireman/Lineman): 24 posts
Head Constable (Electrician/Electrical): 5 posts
Head Constable (Carpenter/Mason): 4 posts
Head Constable (Pump Operator): 5 posts
Head Constable (Pioneer): 11 posts
Constable (Generator Operator): 22 posts
Constable (Generator Mechanic): 7 posts
Constable (Lineman): 3 posts

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and possess an ITI degree in the relevant trade. In addition, a minimum of two years of work experience in the relevant field is required, or three years of experience from an institution recognised by the central/state government. Passing a vocational examination or equivalent is also necessary. Regarding the age limit, the maximum age limit for these posts is 52 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Salary and Selection Process

The pay scale for Head Constable is ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 per month. For Constable posts, the salary will be ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month. Candidate selection will be based on application form scrutiny, written examination, trade/skill test, medical examination, and document verification.

How to Apply

Applications for this recruitment will only be accepted offline. Candidates must fill out the application form correctly and send it to the address below:

Recruitment Branch, Directorate General,
BSF Block-10, CGO Complex,
Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003

