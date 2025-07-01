BSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open

Recruitment for these posts A total of 123 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include the following posts: Head Constable (Generator Mechanic): 24 posts

Head Constable (Generator Operator): 18 posts

Head Constable (Wireman/Lineman): 24 posts

Head Constable (Electrician/Electrical): 5 posts

Head Constable (Carpenter/Mason): 4 posts

Head Constable (Pump Operator): 5 posts

Head Constable (Pioneer): 11 posts

Constable (Generator Operator): 22 posts

Constable (Generator Mechanic): 7 posts

Constable (Lineman): 3 posts

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and possess an ITI degree in the relevant trade. In addition, a minimum of two years of work experience in the relevant field is required, or three years of experience from an institution recognised by the central/state government. Passing a vocational examination or equivalent is also necessary. Regarding the age limit, the maximum age limit for these posts is 52 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Salary and Selection Process The pay scale for Head Constable is ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 per month. For Constable posts, the salary will be ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month. Candidate selection will be based on application form scrutiny, written examination, trade/skill test, medical examination, and document verification.