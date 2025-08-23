BSF Tradesman Application Deadline Today

BSF Tradesman Last Date 2025: Today is the last day to apply for a job in the BSF. The application process for Constable (Tradesman) positions by the Directorate General of Border Security Force (BSF) will end on 23 August 2025. Therefore, eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. A total of 3588 positions will be filled through this recruitment.