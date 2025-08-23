BSF Tradesman Application Deadline Today

BSF Tradesman Last Date 2025: Today is the last day to apply for a job in the BSF. The application process for Constable (Tradesman) positions by the Directorate General of Border Security Force (BSF) will end on 23 August 2025. Therefore, eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. A total of 3588 positions will be filled through this recruitment.
The applicant must have passed class 10th or its equivalent examination from a recognised board. Regarding the age limit, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 25 years as per the last date of application.
Candidates will be selected for this recruitment based on 5 stages. These include Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Document Verification, Trade Test, and Medical Test (DME/RME). The written examination will be conducted at various examination centres through Computer-Based Test (CBT) or OMR sheets.