BTSC Pharmacist results 2025 to be released today: Check through these steps

The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

BTSC Pharmacist Result 2025
BTSC Pharmacist Result 2025 (Image Source: Patrika)

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced the release date for the Pharmacist recruitment examination 2025 results. According to the official notification, the results will be released today, 24 July 2025, on the commission's website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website: btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 2473 positions. The category-wise distribution is as follows:

General: 904 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 226 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 458 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 29 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 495 posts
Backward Class (BC): 273 posts
Backward Class Women: 88 posts

How to Check Your Result

To check your result, follow these steps:


  1. Visit btsc.bihar.gov.in.




  2. Click on the 'BTSC Pharmacist Result 2025' link on the homepage.




  3. On the new page, enter your registration number and date of birth (password).




  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen after logging in.




  5. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Examination Details

The BTSC conducted a computer-based test (CBT) for the Pharmacist positions on 4 June 2025. The commission's notice states that the marks of all candidates who appeared in the examination will be released on the website on 24 July.

Application Process and Pay Scale

The application process for this position was open from 11 March to 8 April 2025. The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification. Selected candidates will be appointed with a pay scale of ₹5,200 to ₹20,200 and a grade pay of ₹2,800.

