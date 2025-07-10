10 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

C-DAC Recruitment 2025: Over 250 vacancies, lucrative salary for B.Tech graduates

Interested candidates can apply from 5 July 2025, and the last date for application is set as 31 July 2025. No fee is required for the application.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

C-DAC Vacancy 2025
C-DAC Vacancy 2025

C-DAC Recruitment 2025: The Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has commenced recruitment for various technical positions. This presents an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking careers in the technical field. Interested candidates can apply from 5 July 2025, with the deadline set for 31 July 2025. No application fee is required. Applicants must apply through the official website, cdac.in. Salaries for the positions are in the lakhs, as detailed in the notification.

Recruitment for 280 Positions

Design Engineer – 203 positions
Senior Design Engineer – 67 positions
Principal Design Engineer – 5 positions
Technical Manager – 3 positions
Senior Technical Manager – 1 position
Chief Technical Manager – 1 position

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, requirements vary by position, but generally, candidates must possess a BE/B.Tech or equivalent technical degree from an AICTE or UGC-recognised institution. Specific qualifications are defined for each position. The maximum age limit also varies for each position. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. For more detailed information, please refer to the notification.

C-DAC Vacancy 2025 Notification

How to Apply

To apply for this recruitment, first visit the official CDAC website, cdac.in.
Click on the "Apply Online" link visible on the homepage.
Register and log in.
Fill out the application form and upload all necessary documents.
Review the form carefully before submission.
After submission, print and retain a copy of the form.

