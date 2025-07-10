C-DAC Recruitment 2025: Over 250 vacancies, lucrative salary for B.Tech graduates

C-DAC Recruitment 2025: The Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has commenced recruitment for various technical positions. This presents an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking careers in the technical field. Interested candidates can apply from 5 July 2025, with the deadline set for 31 July 2025. No application fee is required. Applicants must apply through the official website, cdac.in. Salaries for the positions are in the lakhs, as detailed in the notification.