Education News

Canara Bank Announces 3500 Graduate-Level Job Openings

The last date for application is 12 October 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025

A great opportunity to work with Canara Bank is here. Canara Bank has released the official notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 3500 Apprentice positions will be filled in various states and union territories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank's official website canarabank.bank.in. The last date for application is 12 October 2025. The main objective of this recruitment is to provide graduate youth with the opportunity to train in the banking sector.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Candidate Selection Process

Under the selection process, a merit list will be prepared first, followed by a local language examination. Documents of the selected candidates will be verified, and finally, after the medical fitness test, the final appointment will be given.

Candidates selected for this recruitment will be given 12 months of apprenticeship training. During this time, candidates will also be given a stipend of ₹15,000 per month. To apply, it is mandatory that the candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institution.

Canara Bank Vacancy: How to Apply

To apply for this recruitment, candidates should first visit the official website canarabank.bank.in/pages/Recruitment.

On the website's homepage, in the Recruitment section, click on the "Engagement of Graduate Apprentice in Canara Bank under Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26 [NEW]" link at the top.

Then click on the "Click here to Apply Online [NEW]" link.

Register by clicking on "Click here for New Registration" and keep your credentials.

Then log in and fill out the form.

After filling out the form, keep a copy of the application safe.

