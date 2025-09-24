Canara Bank Announces 3500 Graduate-Level Job Openings

A great opportunity to work with Canara Bank is here. Canara Bank has released the official notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 3500 Apprentice positions will be filled in various states and union territories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank's official website canarabank.bank.in. The last date for application is 12 October 2025. The main objective of this recruitment is to provide graduate youth with the opportunity to train in the banking sector.