CAT 2025 Correction Window: Last Chance to Edit Application Form

If you have applied for CAT 2025 and there is any mistake in your form, this is your last chance to correct it. The IIMs have opened a correction window, in which candidates can make necessary changes to their application form.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

CAT 2025 correction window, CAT application form correction 2025, Edit CAT form 2025, CAT form correction last date, CAT 2025 form update,

CAT 2025 (Image: AI)

IIM CAT Correction Link: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, which is organising the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 this year, is providing an opportunity to correct specific details in applications through a limited editing window. The correction window will remain open until October 7 (5 PM). The CAT 2025 application window, which opened on August 1, closed on September 20.

Who Can Make Corrections

Only those candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2025 and paid the registration fee are eligible to make corrections. Changes can be made in the following sections, including photograph, signature, and exam city preferences.

IIM Guwahati Can Be Chosen

Candidates can also select IIM Guwahati and its programmes in the CAT 2025 application editing window. IIM Guwahati is the 22nd IIM in the country. IIM Ahmedabad has been appointed as the mentor institute to oversee the establishment of the new campus.

How to Upload Passport Size Photo

To upload the passport-sized photograph and signature, candidates will need to scan their passport-sized photo to a size of 1200 pixels x 1200 pixels. Additionally, they will have to upload a scanned image of their signature in the size of 80 mm x 35 mm. The document file format should be .jpg or .jpeg, and the file size should not exceed 80KB.

Photo Will Be Affixed on Admit Card

According to the CAT 2025 application guidelines, the photograph must be taken within the last six months and have a white background. Candidates will be required to affix the uploaded photograph to their admit card on the day of the examination (November 30, 2025). IIM Kozhikode has asked candidates to ensure they have sufficient copies of the same photograph. Along with this, the applicant can choose any five different exam cities of their choice from the drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, one of the five preferred exam cities will be allocated.

Education News

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 11:58 am

Education News

