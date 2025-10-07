CAT 2025 Correction Window: Last Chance to Edit Application Form

According to the CAT 2025 application guidelines, the photograph must be taken within the last six months and have a white background. Candidates will be required to affix the uploaded photograph to their admit card on the day of the examination (November 30, 2025). IIM Kozhikode has asked candidates to ensure they have sufficient copies of the same photograph. Along with this, the applicant can choose any five different exam cities of their choice from the drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, one of the five preferred exam cities will be allocated.