CAT 2025 Notification Released: Applications Open August 1st

The official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 has been released. This exam is conducted for admission to prestigious management institutes across the country, especially the 21 IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management). Online applications will commence on 1 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The CAT exam is used for admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes in IIMs and other reputed business schools. This year, the exam will be held on 30 November 2025 in three shifts, in a computer-based mode. The admit card download facility will begin on 5 November and will remain available until the day of the exam.