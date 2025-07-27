CAT 2025 Notification Released: Applications Open August 1st

The official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 has been released. This exam is conducted for admission to prestigious management institutes across the country, especially the 21 IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management). Online applications will commence on 1 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The CAT exam is used for admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes in IIMs and other reputed business schools. This year, the exam will be held on 30 November 2025 in three shifts, in a computer-based mode. The admit card download facility will begin on 5 November and will remain available until the day of the exam.
The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted in approximately 170 cities across the country. During the application process, candidates will have the option to choose five exam cities according to their preference.
The application fee has been increased this year. For General, EWS, and OBC category candidates, the fee is ₹3000 (previously ₹2500). For SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, the fee is ₹1300 (previously ₹1250).
Candidates who have obtained a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised university are eligible for this exam. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories need a minimum of 45% marks. After the written exam, candidates may have to undergo a Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and sometimes a Writing Ability Test (WAT). However, the selection process may vary for each IIM, so detailed information can be obtained from the respective institute's website.