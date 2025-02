How to download the admit card – Go to the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in – On the home page, you will see the Pariksha Sangam option, click on it or you can also directly go to the CBSE Pariksha Sangam website parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

– Click on the ‘Pre Exam Activity’ option – A new page will open, here click on the admit card option – Now the login page will open, login by entering your login credentials

– Now the admit card link will appear, download it