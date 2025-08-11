CBSE Approves Open Book Exams for Class 9: Understanding the Format and Cheating Prevention

Before implementing this, CBSE conducted a pilot project on some students. Students' scores ranged from 12% to 47%, indicating that many students find it difficult to use the available material correctly and connect concepts from different subjects. Despite this, teachers believe that students will improve with practice. Feedback also revealed that it is necessary to teach students in classrooms how to select the correct information from books and notes and how to write it in the answer. For this, CBSE will prepare different types of sample papers, in which questions will force students to think and understand rather than providing direct answers.